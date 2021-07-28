Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke to appear in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

Connect on Linked in

28 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Production has commenced on Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 in County Wicklow

New cast members include Glanmire’s Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, Brandon Grace as Grey, and Paulina Chávez as Flora.

Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Further Executive Producers include Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.