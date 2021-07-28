Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke to appear in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

28 July 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Production has commenced on Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 in County Wicklow
New cast members include Glanmire’s Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, Brandon Grace as Grey, and Paulina Chávez as Flora.
Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.
Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.
Further Executive Producers include Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.
