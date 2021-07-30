SPOTING: Bishop Fintan Gavin congratulates Skibbereen #WestCork Olympic Rowing winners

30 July 2021
BY Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
The Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, has congratulated Olympic rowers from West Cork who represented Ireland in Tokyo.
Bishop Fintan has written to Emily Hegarty, who won a Bronze medal with her teammates in the Women’s Four A Final, and to Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, who won gold in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.
All three are from Aughadown Parish which is near Skibbereen.
Bishop Fintan also extends his congratulations to their families and to Skibbereen Rowing Club and UCC Rowing Club for the part they have played in this success.
In his message, Bishop Fintan wrote:
“We read in the Gospels how the Lord and His disciples often ventured onto the Sea of Galilee in their boats. Often times while seated in one of the boats, Jesus brought a message of hope and joy to those who listened. You have also brought us great joy from your boats in Tokyo through your dedication to your sport and your year-round commitment.
“Especially in this year when so many people have faced challenges from the pandemic, we are all grateful for the light you have splashed in our direction with your oars and your spirit. Wishing you congratulations and every blessing!”