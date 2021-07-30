SPOTING: Bishop Fintan Gavin congratulates Skibbereen #WestCork Olympic Rowing winners

30 July 2021

BY Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, has congratulated Olympic rowers from West Cork who represented Ireland in Tokyo.

Bishop Fintan has written to Emily Hegarty, who won a Bronze medal with her teammates in the Women’s Four A Final, and to Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, who won gold in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.

All three are from Aughadown Parish which is near Skibbereen.

Bishop Fintan also extends his congratulations to their families and to Skibbereen Rowing Club and UCC Rowing Club for the part they have played in this success.

In his message, Bishop Fintan wrote: