SOCCER: Scottish Premiership player loaned to League of Ireland club #CorkCityFC

League of Ireland outfit Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Barry Coffey, on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

Subject to international clearance, the Irish underage international will be available for selection on Friday night, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was pleased to be on Leeside: “I am very excited to be here. I know Colin (Healy) well from the Irish set-up and that played a big part in me wanting to come to Cork City. It’s a massive club and I know myself where this club belongs, so I want to play my part in trying to get the club back to where it should be.”