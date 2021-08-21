PHOTOS: Cork Lord Mayor joins with his counterpart Limerick Mayor ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final between their two Counties
21 August 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
News in Photos
HURLEYS AT HIGH NOON – Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Daniel Butler, battle it out at ther Cork/Limerick Border. Pic: Brian Lougheed
HURLEYS AT HIGH NOON – Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Daniel Butler, battle it out at ther Cork/Limerick Border. Pic: Brian Lougheed
HURLEYS AT HIGH NOON – Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Daniel Butler, battle it out at ther Cork/Limerick Border. Pic: Brian Lougheed
HURLEYS AT HIGH NOON – Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Daniel Butler, battle it out at ther Cork/Limerick Border. Pic: Brian Lougheed