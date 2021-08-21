15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
PHOTOS: Cork Lord Mayor joins with his counterpart Limerick Mayor ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final between their two Counties

21 August 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

News in Photos

HURLEYS AT HIGH NOON – Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Daniel Butler, battle it out at ther Cork/Limerick Border.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

AREA: CORK CITY, NEWS, SPORT
