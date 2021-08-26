Abtran people in Cork & Sligo on phones this weekend to accept donations for Marie Keating Foundation

26 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ed Sheeran, Gary Barlow, Riptide Movement and a host of Irish and UK talent on board for Concert4Cancer

Abtran, the Cork-based Business Process Outsourcing company, is instrumental in supporting this weekend’s spectacular Concert4Cancer show for the Marie Keating Foundation. The Irish company’s staff in Cork and Sligo have volunteered to take donations during and after the concert which will air on Virgin Media One this Friday 27th August (9pm – 11pm).

Funds donated through the concert will go to the Marie Keating Foundation, which has been providing free information on cancer prevention and early diagnosis, support to men and women on a cancer journey, and help for survivors adjusting to life with or after cancer, for more than 23 years.

Presented by Ronan Keating and Anna Daly, Concert4Cancer hosts a stellar line-up of Irish and UK talent including Ed Sheeran, Gary Barlow, Riptide Movement, Aslan, Anne-Marie, Johnny Logan, Mike Denver, Emma Langford and the Mount Sion Choir, Saint Sister, Soda Blonde, Tebi Rex, Curtis Walsh, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Tolu Makay and Felispeaks plus other guest stars with details available online mariekeating.ie/concert4cancer/

You can donate online by visiting www.mariekeating.ie or calling Abtran’s volunteers on 1800 500 111.

Rachel McKeown of Abtran commented, “Having had cancer myself, I personally have benefited from the wonderful work of the Marie Keating Foundation. I’m so proud to work for a company that is supporting this great cause which has been supporting individuals, families and communities for over two decades. Our people have leaped forward to volunteer their time and we’re all looking forward to a fantastic concert on Friday night.”

Marie Keating Foundation CEO Liz Yeates says she is incredibly excited that Concert4Cancer is back for a second year “with the support of Abtran whose teams in Cork and Sligo will be managing all the calls and donations through 1800 500 111, we’re thrilled to be back this year and what an amazing show we have in store! A diverse mix of musical genres, international household names, amazing Irish talent and some fabulous special guest appearances too – it’s the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy a night in together.”

Abtran – established in 1997 – is Ireland’s leading home-grown provider of Customer and Business Process Management (BPM) and Outsourcing (BPO) services with unrivalled experience in delivering excellence in customer service across the public and private sectors in Ireland. The company is focused on digitally engaged services that create better outcomes and customer satisfaction for clients and customers. Abtran won the Outsource Partnership of the Year award at the 2020 CCMA Irish Customer Contact & Shared Services Awards.