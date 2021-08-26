Owner of Cork Builders Providers reminds customers to wear sunscreen

26 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over a third of tradespeople don’t wear sunscreen. Chadwicks Group has partnered with Dr Clodagh O’Shea to remind tradespeople to be safe in the sun

With temperatures set to soar this week, new research from Chadwicks Group, Ireland’s leading builders’ merchants reveals that over a third (35%) of tradespeople don’t apply sunscreen when working outdoors.

The research of almost 700 tradespeople into their sun protections habits reveals that despite 54% spending up to four hours working outside each day a quarter believe they don’t need to wear sunscreen. Almost half (41%) claim they shun the factor 50 because they don’t burn easily while a further 14% say they sweat a lot while working so don’t see the point in applying it!

It seems that even those who are applying sunscreen are not applying it often enough. A third only apply sunscreen once a day while 27% say they try and put on SPF twice a day. In general, it is advised to apply sunscreen every two hours. *

According to recent CSO figures** up to a quarter of skin cancer death in Ireland are among workers in the construction, outdoor and farming sectors. With temperatures set to soar this week, Chadwicks Group is reminding those working outdoors to protect themselves from the sun.

With the spell of good weather predicted for rest of the week, the builders’ merchant has teamed up with Dr Clodagh O’Shea from Beacon Face & Dermatology to provide some top tips on how to stay safe in the sun.