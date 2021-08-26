How can we make Ireland better? Fine Gael are running a #PublicConsultation

26 August 2021

By Tom Collins

Residents across Cork are being offered the chance to have their voice heard and contribute to national policymaking through Fine Gael’s new Better Ireland initiative.

Senator Tim Lombard said:

“Cork residents have the opportunity to contribute their ideas on how we can make Ireland a better place for everyone. Fine Gael is asking people to submit their ideas for a better Ireland, with the winning entrant securing a virtual meeting with An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to discuss the proposal. “Entries are open now and the entry process couldn’t be any easier; just log onto Finegael.ie/BetterIreland, describe your idea in 250 words or less and submit via the website. Anyone over the age of 18 who is a resident in Ireland is eligible to submit their idea. “We would like to hear from as people as possible, from a diverse range of backgrounds, occupations, areas etc, to share their ideas with us on how we can improve life for residents in towns and villages across Cork.”

Speaking at the launch of the Better Ireland initiative this week, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said,

“I’m looking forward to hearing from people across the country on how they think we can make Ireland a better place to live, work, raise children, receive an education, start a business and grow old. “It might be a major policy initiative that will be completely transformative and change our country for the better, but it could also be something smaller; an idea that would make a real difference at a local and community level. “Whatever your idea is, we want to hear it. I look forward to reading your submissions and meeting with the winning entrant where they will have the chance to pitch the idea to me over a video call – and you’re welcome to bring your friends and colleagues along as well,”

