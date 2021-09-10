Freddie Mercury at Cork Opera House

10 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Flash Harry – “A Celebration of Queen LIVE”

Cork Opera House

Saturday September 25, 8pm

Limited tickets for this socially distanced live event are now on sale from Cork Opera House box office €26 + B/fee

Following their two sold out shows in early 2020 Flash Harry return to Cork

Delivering a show that embraces live music in its purest essence, Flash Harry A Celebration of Queen oozes with talent, energy, passion and of course the pure showmanship that we associate with one of the most exuberant front men of all time, Freddie Mercury.

Audiences have been enthralled by Flash Harry’s searing take on some of rock’s greatest ever anthems – from ‘Radio Gaga’ to ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘We Will Rock You’ and everything in between. Quite simply it’s live music entertainment at its best.

The band Flash Harry has been celebrating the music of Queen for over 20 years. With a huge resurgence in Queen’s popularity following the release of the critically acclaimed movie Bohemian Rhapsody, the demand to see and hear their music live is as high as it has been since the heady days of post-Live Aid 1980s. Flash Harry’s faithful tribute to Queen has drawn fans of the band in over the years to enjoy the quality of the performances and the sheer entertainment value of their show.

After an amazing non-stop 20 years delivering unforgettable shows in top notch venues, the reason for Flash Harry’s success is simple – it’s a show of hit after hit, is universal in its appeal, and has been the soundtrack of the last 40 years. Rarely will a show reach across generations and deliver as much as Flash Harry – A Celebration of Queen.

This show will be subject to any public health guidelines in place at the time of the event. It is part funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Live Performance Support Scheme.