Carrigaline News

10 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Floral Fundraiser

Treat yourself or someone you know to a beautiful bouquet of flowers this September, in aid of Carrigaline Union of Parishes. They are holding a ‘Floral Fundraiser’ on Saturday 18th September with proceeds going to St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline and St John’s Church, Monkstown. Flowers will cost €10.00 for a small bouquet or €20.00 for a large bouquet. All bookings must be made by Wednesday 15th September contact Canon Elaine Murray 087 236 3100. Bouquets can be collected on Saturday morning the 18th of September.

Culture Night

On Friday, September 17th Culture Night will be celebrated the length and breadth of Ireland. Carrigaline is one of eight locations in County Cork where Culture Night is supported by Cork County Council. The organising committee, headed up by Chairperson Mary Murphy of the Gallery Art Studio, has a varied and entertaining programme which will be held outdoors from early afternoon to 9.00pm. The Owenabue Arts Collective celebrating its first anniversary, will have an arts exhibition in the Gallery and art displays in many shop windows throughout the town. Art and craft workshops will be given in a number of different venues. A variety of musicians and musical groups will give performances at the bandstand and other locations. The Hunter’s Moon Drama Group directed by Phillip O’Byrne will perform excerpts of three of John B Keane’s plays in the Bandstand.

A talk on the history of the Lios (Ringfort) at Kilmoney and early settlers will be given by Joanne O’Sullivan, PhD. A talk on the flora and fauna of the Owenabue will be given beside the birdwatching telescope in the Sail Garden. A demonstration of pottery making will be given by Mary O’Regan at the Swan Mural which she designed and painted. On the programme will be a Poetry Corner also Jim Kelly will read his book Granny’s Special Delivery and local storytellers will spin a few yarns. During the course of the day/night performances will be given by the Carrigaline Pipe Band, the Men’s Shed Choir and the Kiely Walsh Academy of Irish Dancers. All events are free on Culture Night. A proposed festival weekend has been postponed due to Covid-19. The Carrigaline Pottery Sculpture commissioned by Tidy Towns supported by Cork County Council and created by local visual artist Mick Wilkins will be unveiled. The detailed timetable will be confirmed at this Wednesday’s organising committee meeting.

Carrigaline Commissioner for Oaths

Commissioner for Oaths David O’Sullivan is offering reduced prices for his travelling evening (house call) service in Carrigaline during the month of September 2021. He can be reached at www.CommissionerForOaths.ie / cork@CommissionerForOaths.ie / 087 900 4346. Be sure to mention “TheCork.ie” and that you live (and will be having your documents signed) in “Carrigaline”. A Commissioner for Oaths is a person who signs legal documents such as Affidavits, Statutory Declarations, and Certifies documents as being True/Certified Copies of their originals. You might need a Commissioner for Oaths if you are applying for Irish Citizenship, or a Child’s Irish Passport, or for any other number of documents.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band pipers and drummers are both back at band practice together for the first time since last year. The Band who are celebrating their 75 years is existence are looking forward to performing for the first time since 2019 on Culture Night. The Pipe Band are enrolling for beginner classes which are due to start in the weeks ahead. This is a great opportunity for boys and girls to learn to play pipes and drums. Call to the Band Hall on Thursday nights at 7.00pm.

Parish Blessing

A special ceremony at the First Friday Mass on September 3rd in the Church of Our Lady and St John the Carrigaline Parish was blessed and enthroned to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary by Parish Priest Fr Pat Fogarty. A representative of the Alliance of the Two Hearts, an approved lay apostolate, spoke passionately about the movement which was first coined by Pope John Paul 11.

Lions Cycle Rally

The Carrigaline Lions Club is getting a great response from cyclists who wish to take part in this year’s Great Railway Cycle on Saturday, September 18th. Participants have a choice of 30K, 70K or 100K distances. The charities to benefit from the rally are the Mercy Hospital Foundation and the Lions Youth Centre. Register online www.greatrailwaycycle.com or contact Mark Ginn 021 437 3088.

Markets Well Supported

Carrigaline has a wide selection of fresh food markets to choose from as well as three supermarkets. The long-established Country Markets is held in the Band Hall every Friday morning 8.30am to 10.30am, the Outdoor Market which has up to 20 stalls is held also on Friday from 10.00am to 2.00pm in the GAA car park and Neighbour Food pick up is in the Community Kitchens in the Industrial Park every Thursday evening.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are getting a good response from beginners who wish to learn traditional music and singing. All beginner classes will be given live and as soon as regulations are relaxed it is planned to go to live tuition. To enrol for beginner classes www.douglascomhaltas.com. Most of those attending classes last year have enrolled for further Zoom classes. The Adult Grupa continue to play outdoors at Blackrock Pier every Thursday while the weather lasts. Last week 29 musicians joined the session, this Thursday a few dancers might join in the craic. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net.