Junior Transport Minister visits Gaelscoil in Midleton to promote Bike Week 2021

9 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Bike week will take place from September 12th to 18th 2021

Junior Minister (Minister of State), Hildegarde Naughton TD paid a visit to Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann in Midleton, Co. Cork in advance of Bike Week 2021, which will place from 12th to the 18th of September.

For those familiar with Midleton; Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann in Midleton is located off the main Midleton to Cork Dual Carriageway, the N25.

Cork County Council has partnered with Cork City Council and Cork Sports Partnership for Cork Bike Week. There are 87 events planned across Cork County, including cycle safety workshops; leisure and family cycle events; bike repair workshops and demonstrations; cycle to school events; free bike hire in Youghal and Midleton; Cycle Buffet in Skibbereen; books and information through the library service, as well as online demonstrations, webinars, podcasts and treasure hunts.

The website www.CorkBikeWeek.ie is run by Cork Sports Partnership and has the full schedule of events, which include;

Saturday 11th September

Adult Learn to Cycle Taster Skibbereen

Cork Cycling Campaign – Ibike ibop Cycle

Cork Bike Week Sunset Cycle Through the Planets

Cork Bike Week Cycle to Great Island & Cobh

FUNdamentals of BMX Tramore Valley Park

Rebel Wheelers Inclusive Family Fun Cycle

Sunday 12th September

Courtmac & Back Cycle

Cork Bike Week cycle to Mullinavasigh Waterfall

Cork Cycling Campaign – Blackpool Cycle Bus

Cork Cycling Campaign – Tidy Lanes Squad

An Oige – Leisure Cycle to Cobh

West Cork Mystery Bicycle Buffet

Cork Community Bikes – On The Marina: Safer, confident cycling for adults

Bike Doctor Clinic on the Marina

Promotion Bikes – Around Cork City in 40 Stops event

​Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

School Cycle Bus Podcast

Ballyhooly 88th Scout Group Bike Week Cycle & Workshops

Mayfield Community Training Centre Bike Workshops & Cycle Events

Cork Prison Officers Cycling Club Staff and family fun cycle

Blackpool Youthclub Cycle lane awareness and safety day

CDYS Midleton Cycle Safety Day

Cork Community Bikes Cycling & Bike Maintenance Videos

Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event

Monday 13th September

Cork Bike Week Parents & Toddlers cycle to Lee Fields

An Oige Leisure Cycle to Ballincollig

Cork Bike Week Day time long cycle to Ballincollig

Cork Bike week Evening cycle to Ballincollig Regional Park

Cork Community Bikes Fix Your Brakes Blackpool (6.30pm)

Clonakilty Bike Circus ‘Messing with the Mechs’ Workshop

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions

Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks

Fairhill Bike Maintenance Workshops

Cope Foundation QDS Bike Workshops

Mallow Scout Group Bike Safety and Maintance

St Joseph’s Youth Project Learn To Cycle

Tuesday 14th September

Cork County Council – Cork Bike Week Webinar

Cork Bike Week Cycle to Blarney & proceeding Bike Doctor

Cork Bike Week City Parklets tour

Clonakilty Bike Circus Wellbeing Cycle

Cork Community Bikes Bike Doctor CUH

Cork Community Bikes Taster Session: Fix Your Brakes

North Cork Cycle Safely School Hub Launch

Clonakilty Bike Circus chat touring and e-bikes

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions

Munster Technological University Bike Maintenance & Cycle Week

Learn To Cycle Online Programme Gliding Video 5

Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks

Cope Foundation Montenotte “On Your Bike” Event

Macroom Girl Guides Cycle Care & Safety

Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event

Bere Island Cork Bike week

Wednesday 15th September

Cork County Council Cork Bike Week Webinar

An Oige – Leisure Cycle to Ballincollig

Cork Bike Week Parents & Toddlers cycle to the Marina

Cork Bike Week Evening Cycle to Curraheen

Sprocket Rocket Online Video

Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork Community Bikes Gear Maintenance Blackpool

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions

Learn To Cycle Online Programme Braking Video 6

Cork Community Bikes – Bike Doctor – Deaf Community

Cork Community Bikes – Taster session: Fix your gears

Munster Technological University Bike Doctor and Cycling Tips

Cork City Partnership Bike Maintenance Workshops Farranree

Cork City Partnership Bike Repair Workshop Clashduv Rd

Cork City Partnership Bike Repair Demonstrations Mayfield

The Hut Youth Project: Gurranabraher/Churchfield UBU Mountain Biking

Youthreach Knocknaheeny Greenway Cycle

Conna foroige club The Rebel Wheelers event

Clonakilty Direct Provision Centre Adult Learn to Cycle & Children Fun Skills Event

Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event

Deaf Enterprises Bike Doctor

Thursday 16th September

An Oige – 3 Leisure Cycles

Cork Bike Week Cycle to Cobh & proceeding Bike Doctor

Cork Bike Week Old Railway Thursday Evening Cycle

Cork Community Bikes – Videos to help you cycle: Online screening with Q&A

Cork Community Bikes Wheel Maintenance Blackpool

Skibbereen Cycle Bus Kids Puncture Ready

Clonakilty Bike Circus Accessibility Cycling Demonstration

Clonakilty Bike Circus Cycling without Age Demonstration

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions

Clonakilty Bicycle Festival Podcast

Learn To Cycle Online Programme: Pedal Ready Video 7

Cork City Partnership Cycling skills workshop Togher

Glen Outreach Office Cycling Skills Workshops

Charleville Foroige UBU Blazing Saddles Mountain Biking

Youghal Business Alliance Introduction to cycling workshops

MTU Athletics Fastest Lap of the Track Event

Cope Foundation Mallow Cycling Circuit

Youghal Community Health Project Safe Cycling Workshops

Co-Action Bantry Learn to Cycle Celebration

Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event

Youghal Youthreach Bike Week Event

Friday 17th September

Women On Wheels Programme Taster Skibbereen

Cork Cycling Festival City Cycle

Cork Bike Week Culture night Culture Crawl Cycle

Parks, Greenways & Quiteways of Cork City & proceeding bike doctor

An Oige Leisure Cycle to Kilcrea Abbey

Parks greenways & quiteways of Cork City Cycle & proceeding bike doctor

Clonakilty Bike Circus Family Bike Day

Midleton Get back in the Saddle Cycle

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions

Sustainable Climate Action and Local Advocacy Youth Village Launch Event

History of Bike Advocacy in Ireland Podcast

MTU Athletics Club Campus Cycle

Learn To Cycle Online Programme: Pedalling Video 8

Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks

Youghal Community Health Project Family Biking

Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Aherla Active Community Group Cycle to School Morning

Bishopstown Youth Project UBU Cycling Skills and Bike Maintenance Workshops

St. Joseph’s Youth Project Learn To Cycle

Older Adult Cycle Sessions Bandon

Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event

Saturday 18th September

Down the Line with a 99, Pairc Ui Chaoimh – Passage Cycle

Cork Cycling Campaign – Glorious Greenways of the South-West Cycle

Cork Cycling Festival Cork City to Cobh cycle

Cork Bike Week Cycle to Crosshaven

Cork Bike Week Street Art Tour

Cork Community Bikes – Bike Doctor Coal Quay 9am

An Oige – Harbour Safety Cycle

Kinsale Loves Bike Family Friendly Community Cycle

Creative Bike Day Skibbereen

Cork Community Bikes – Bike Doctor Mardyke Walk

Cork Commmunity Bikes Sketch and Cycle

Clonakilty Bike Circus Cycle Lap of the Clonakilty Town

Clonakilty Bike Circus Social Event

An Oige Leisure Cycle to Ballincollig

FUNdamentals of Bmx Tramore Valley Park

Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire

Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competition

Foroige Charleville Mountain Bike Family Picnic

Wheel Women Love Bikes – Panel Discussion

Cycling Without Age Podcast

Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks

Eyeries Community Development Bike Week

Macroom Tidy Towns ‘Get Out That Bike’ Events

The Hut Youth Project: Gurranabraher/Churchfield UBU Bike upkeep and maintenance

Mahon Youth Development Project UBU Mountain Biking

Greenaer.ie Electric Bike Show & Free Ebike Safety Check

