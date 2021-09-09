Junior Transport Minister visits Gaelscoil in Midleton to promote Bike Week 2021

9 September 2021
By Elaine Murphy
Cork Bike week will take place from September 12th to 18th 2021
Junior Minister (Minister of State), Hildegarde Naughton TD paid a visit to Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann in Midleton, Co. Cork in advance of Bike Week 2021, which will place from 12th to the 18th of September.
For those familiar with Midleton; Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann in Midleton is located off the main Midleton to Cork Dual Carriageway, the N25.
Cork County Council has partnered with Cork City Council and Cork Sports Partnership for Cork Bike Week. There are 87 events planned across Cork County, including cycle safety workshops; leisure and family cycle events; bike repair workshops and demonstrations; cycle to school events; free bike hire in Youghal and Midleton; Cycle Buffet in Skibbereen; books and information through the library service, as well as online demonstrations, webinars, podcasts and treasure hunts.
The website www.CorkBikeWeek.ie is run by Cork Sports Partnership and has the full schedule of events, which include;
Saturday 11th September
- Adult Learn to Cycle Taster Skibbereen
- Cork Cycling Campaign – Ibike ibop Cycle
- Cork Bike Week Sunset Cycle Through the Planets
- Cork Bike Week Cycle to Great Island & Cobh
- FUNdamentals of BMX Tramore Valley Park
- Rebel Wheelers Inclusive Family Fun Cycle
Sunday 12th September
- Courtmac & Back Cycle
- Cork Bike Week cycle to Mullinavasigh Waterfall
- Cork Cycling Campaign – Blackpool Cycle Bus
- Cork Cycling Campaign – Tidy Lanes Squad
- An Oige – Leisure Cycle to Cobh
- West Cork Mystery Bicycle Buffet
- Cork Community Bikes – On The Marina: Safer, confident cycling for adults
- Bike Doctor Clinic on the Marina
- Promotion Bikes – Around Cork City in 40 Stops event
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- School Cycle Bus Podcast
- Ballyhooly 88th Scout Group Bike Week Cycle & Workshops
- Mayfield Community Training Centre Bike Workshops & Cycle Events
- Cork Prison Officers Cycling Club Staff and family fun cycle
- Blackpool Youthclub Cycle lane awareness and safety day
- CDYS Midleton Cycle Safety Day
- Cork Community Bikes Cycling & Bike Maintenance Videos
- Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event
Monday 13th September
- Cork Bike Week Parents & Toddlers cycle to Lee Fields
- An Oige Leisure Cycle to Ballincollig
- Cork Bike Week Day time long cycle to Ballincollig
- Cork Bike week Evening cycle to Ballincollig Regional Park
- Cork Community Bikes Fix Your Brakes Blackpool (6.30pm)
- Clonakilty Bike Circus ‘Messing with the Mechs’ Workshop
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks
- Fairhill Bike Maintenance Workshops
- Cope Foundation QDS Bike Workshops
- Mallow Scout Group Bike Safety and Maintance
- St Joseph’s Youth Project Learn To Cycle
Tuesday 14th September
- Cork County Council – Cork Bike Week Webinar
- Cork Bike Week Cycle to Blarney & proceeding Bike Doctor
- Cork Bike Week City Parklets tour
- Clonakilty Bike Circus Wellbeing Cycle
- Cork Community Bikes Bike Doctor CUH
- Cork Community Bikes Taster Session: Fix Your Brakes
- North Cork Cycle Safely School Hub Launch
- Clonakilty Bike Circus chat touring and e-bikes
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions
- Munster Technological University Bike Maintenance & Cycle Week
- Learn To Cycle Online Programme Gliding Video 5
- Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks
- Cope Foundation Montenotte “On Your Bike” Event
- Macroom Girl Guides Cycle Care & Safety
- Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event
- Bere Island Cork Bike week
Wednesday 15th September
- Cork County Council Cork Bike Week Webinar
- An Oige – Leisure Cycle to Ballincollig
- Cork Bike Week Parents & Toddlers cycle to the Marina
- Cork Bike Week Evening Cycle to Curraheen
- Sprocket Rocket Online Video
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork Community Bikes Gear Maintenance Blackpool
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions
- Learn To Cycle Online Programme Braking Video 6
- Cork Community Bikes – Bike Doctor – Deaf Community
- Cork Community Bikes – Taster session: Fix your gears
- Munster Technological University Bike Doctor and Cycling Tips
- Cork City Partnership Bike Maintenance Workshops Farranree
- Cork City Partnership Bike Repair Workshop Clashduv Rd
- Cork City Partnership Bike Repair Demonstrations Mayfield
- The Hut Youth Project: Gurranabraher/Churchfield UBU Mountain Biking
- Youthreach Knocknaheeny Greenway Cycle
- Conna foroige club The Rebel Wheelers event
- Clonakilty Direct Provision Centre Adult Learn to Cycle & Children Fun Skills Event
- Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event
- Deaf Enterprises Bike Doctor
Thursday 16th September
- An Oige – 3 Leisure Cycles
- Cork Bike Week Cycle to Cobh & proceeding Bike Doctor
- Cork Bike Week Old Railway Thursday Evening Cycle
- Cork Community Bikes – Videos to help you cycle: Online screening with Q&A
- Cork Community Bikes Wheel Maintenance Blackpool
- Skibbereen Cycle Bus Kids Puncture Ready
- Clonakilty Bike Circus Accessibility Cycling Demonstration
- Clonakilty Bike Circus Cycling without Age Demonstration
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions
- Clonakilty Bicycle Festival Podcast
- Learn To Cycle Online Programme: Pedal Ready Video 7
- Cork City Partnership Cycling skills workshop Togher
- Glen Outreach Office Cycling Skills Workshops
- Charleville Foroige UBU Blazing Saddles Mountain Biking
- Youghal Business Alliance Introduction to cycling workshops
- MTU Athletics Fastest Lap of the Track Event
- Cope Foundation Mallow Cycling Circuit
- Youghal Community Health Project Safe Cycling Workshops
- Co-Action Bantry Learn to Cycle Celebration
- Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event
- Youghal Youthreach Bike Week Event
Friday 17th September
- Women On Wheels Programme Taster Skibbereen
- Cork Cycling Festival City Cycle
- Cork Bike Week Culture night Culture Crawl Cycle
- Parks, Greenways & Quiteways of Cork City & proceeding bike doctor
- An Oige Leisure Cycle to Kilcrea Abbey
- Parks greenways & quiteways of Cork City Cycle & proceeding bike doctor
- Clonakilty Bike Circus Family Bike Day
- Midleton Get back in the Saddle Cycle
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competitions
- Sustainable Climate Action and Local Advocacy Youth Village Launch Event
- History of Bike Advocacy in Ireland Podcast
- MTU Athletics Club Campus Cycle
- Learn To Cycle Online Programme: Pedalling Video 8
- Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks
- Youghal Community Health Project Family Biking
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Aherla Active Community Group Cycle to School Morning
- Bishopstown Youth Project UBU Cycling Skills and Bike Maintenance Workshops
- St. Joseph’s Youth Project Learn To Cycle
- Older Adult Cycle Sessions Bandon
- Cycling on the Greens Cork City Community Event
Saturday 18th September
- Down the Line with a 99, Pairc Ui Chaoimh – Passage Cycle
- Cork Cycling Campaign – Glorious Greenways of the South-West Cycle
- Cork Cycling Festival Cork City to Cobh cycle
- Cork Bike Week Cycle to Crosshaven
- Cork Bike Week Street Art Tour
- Cork Community Bikes – Bike Doctor Coal Quay 9am
- An Oige – Harbour Safety Cycle
- Kinsale Loves Bike Family Friendly Community Cycle
- Creative Bike Day Skibbereen
- Cork Community Bikes – Bike Doctor Mardyke Walk
- Cork Commmunity Bikes Sketch and Cycle
- Clonakilty Bike Circus Cycle Lap of the Clonakilty Town
- Clonakilty Bike Circus Social Event
- An Oige Leisure Cycle to Ballincollig
- FUNdamentals of Bmx Tramore Valley Park
- Midleton Greenway Bikes & Bites “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Youghal Bike Hire “Cycle Freedom” Free Bike Hire
- Cork County Libraries Bike Books & Competition
- Foroige Charleville Mountain Bike Family Picnic
- Wheel Women Love Bikes – Panel Discussion
- Cycling Without Age Podcast
- Clonakilty Bike Circus – Free Bicycle Safety Checks
- Eyeries Community Development Bike Week
- Macroom Tidy Towns ‘Get Out That Bike’ Events
- The Hut Youth Project: Gurranabraher/Churchfield UBU Bike upkeep and maintenance
- Mahon Youth Development Project UBU Mountain Biking
- Greenaer.ie Electric Bike Show & Free Ebike Safety Check
Sunday 19th September
- Cork Bike Week Cycle to Passage
- Cork Bike Week Cycle Through Time
- Cork Environmental Forum Rebel Pedal Event
- Clon Direct Provision Centre Cycling and Bike Doctor