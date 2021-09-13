Logitech and JCD Group Collaborate in New Sustainable Office Project at City Gate Plaza, Mahon Point

13 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

New Building at ‘City Gate Plaza’ will House Logitech’s Growing Cork Team

Logitech International and JCD Group today hosted a ceremony for a new, LEED Gold office building designed to welcome a growing workforce at City Gate Plaza in Mahon, Cork. As part of the ceremony, a Carpinus tree was planted as the first of over hundreds trees to be planted on the site. Michael McGrath, Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, spoke at the ceremony, underlining the significance of the new 46,000-square-foot building being delivered by JCD Group, which will be let to Logitech.

For many years, Logitech’s Cork office has been a key site in the company’s global footprint, hosting approximately 200 talents of diverse nationalities and backgrounds in design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people and culture and IT. It also hosts leaders of Logitech’s sustainability team, addressing Logitech’s commitments to climate action. Additionally, the company recently announced the creation of more than 50 new job opportunities over the next three years across wide-ranging roles. The build itself will also sustain an additional 100 jobs during the construction phase.

Brian Olden and Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing, supported Logitech in finding the right place for its new home at City Gate Plaza.

Michael McGrath, Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, said,

“I warmly welcome the commencement of this project, which is exactly the type of sustainable building that we need to build here in Cork, and around Ireland. Logitech has been a feature of the employment landscape in Cork for many years, and this new development is testament to the value they place on their local team to deliver for the company globally. I very much look forward to returning next year to see the finished project.”

Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer, said.

“We’re excited to be celebrating this new, sustainable building with Minister McGrath and the JCD Construction team. This is a special moment for us because not only is it our 40th anniversary year, we’re also marking another chapter in Logitech’s history in Cork. City Gate Plaza aligns with our sustainability commitments and will allow us to create a flexible and creative workspace for our diverse teams – and the new talent we’re looking to add. We’re proud to be a growing part of Cork. I’d like to thank the community for their ongoing support.”

John Cleary, CEO of JCD Group said,

“We are delighted to be partnering with Logitech on this project which is a real vote of confidence in the scheme and the location. Sustainability has been at the centre of every design decision and both ourselves and Logitech share a common vision of delivering a next generation best in class building to reflect the needs of an evolving workforce. By designing the entire project to Gold LEED standard, and utilising the latest glazing and BMS technologies, we are able to deliver a true workplace of the future. The location in City Gate Plaza is adjacent to well-established bus and cycle routes, while parking spaces will offer vehicle charging to meet the increasing demand for electric cars. We very much welcome Cork City Council’s continued investment in bus routes in the area and upgrades of the former Cork-Passage Railway which will connect City Gate Plaza to the City Centre. The building which has been designed by Henry J Lyons will be delivered to an extremely high architectural standard, and we are very much looking forward to creating an internal workspace that will exceed expectations and reflect the modern demands of a post-COVID workforce. I would like to thank Logitech for their vision and enthusiasm, as we work together to bring this project to fruition in 2022.”

A vision of sustainability and flexible work

Together, Logitech and JCD Group are ensuring the design and construction will reflect a vision of a sustainable future in which people can work flexibly, creatively and collaboratively, wherever they are. This reflects both companies’ values as they strive to improve the communities to which they contribute.

The City Gate Plaza Two building is designed to the latest Gold standard in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Its striking architecture provides for highly efficient floor plates, and a facade blending ‘techrete‘ (Architectural Precast Concrete Cladding) with the latest energy-efficient glazing. A sophisticated building management system will monitor the building’s energy consumption on an ongoing basis. Electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the car park as well as cycle parking spaces. These, along with shower and changing facilities, will encourage alternative modes of transport to work.

The interior spaces will be laid out to support a hybrid style of working where employees can work from the office, from home or elsewhere as necessary. With that in mind, there will be free spaces designed to promote creativity and open collaboration, as well as video-enabled spaces for more productive work and meetings.