Private bus company begins Cork City to Bantry route (via Aughaville, Drimoleague, Dunmanway, Ballineen, Enniskeane, Bandon, Innishannon) @WCorkConnect

13 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

West Cork Connect are delighted to announce that their new route 229 Cork City to Bantry service begins today

This is the first time that a private operator has been granted a licence to operate a service from Bantry to Cork City and West Cork Connect, a local family run business, are overjoyed to be providing a public transport alternative to state owned Bus Eireann.

The new route 229 goes from Bantry to the city via Aughaville, Drimoleague, Dunmanway, Ballineen, Enniskeane, Bandon, and

Innishannon. This service was due to start in January 2021 but was delayed due to the Covid Pandemic.

The service will operate on a reduced timetable with 4 services a day 7 days a week to begin with, and extra services are due to be added at the start of 2022. Also the parcel delivery service which has been extremely popular on the 230 Skibbereen to Cork City route will be available on the new 229 Bantry to Cork City service.

On reaching the City the buses will drop passengers off at Cork University Hospital for appointments, Western Road for college students, Grand Parade and South Mall for shoppers and commuters and St Patrick’s Quay for connections to Dublin, Limerick and Waterford via Aircoach, Go Bus, City Link and Dublin Coach.

Tickets can be purchased online or onboard with card payment, or cash. The company will also accept the Leap card and Free Travel card.