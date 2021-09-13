New Principals at Carrigaline Community School, Mallow College of Further Education, and more @CorkETB

13 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Education and Training Board (also known as Cork ETB) has recently announced the appointment of three Principals, three Deputy Principals, two Youthreach Co-Ordinators and a Training Centre Manager. The new appointees will be taking up positions within Cork ETB schools, colleges, and centres. In Bandon, Teresa Vaughan has taken the role of Deputy Principal in St. Brogan’s College while Courtney Canning is Youthreach Co-Ordinator. John Healy has been named Principal of Mallow College of Further Education and in Macroom, Iggy Dineen is Deputy Principal of McEgan College. Kelly Moller is Youthreach Co-Ordinator in Mahon and Tommy Brown has been appointed Deputy Principal in Carrigtwohill Community College. Other announcements include Carrigaline Community Special School’s new Principal as Colm Manley, Liz Moynihan is now Principal of CSN College of Further Education and Fiona Sneddon has assumed the role of Training Centre Manager.

Chief Executive, Denis Leamy, congratulated everyone on their appointments and stated that the Executive is looking forward to working with such a high calibre of professionals going forward. The new appointees bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to their respective roles and the schools, colleges and centres, as well as the organisation as a whole, will benefit from their expertise.

Cork ETB congratulates the new senior leaders and wishes them every success in their respective roles. The Executive also takes this opportunity to thank the outgoing Cork ETB staff for their dedication and commitment to the learners, organisation and communities they served over the years. We send them every good wish for their retirement.