Free public transport in Cork should not be dismissed so quickly – say @HorganP and @jmaher0

13 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

On 29 February 2020, Luxembourg became the first country in the world to make all public transport in the country (buses, trams, and trains) free to use. Germany is considering making their public transit system fare-free in response to the EU’s threatening to fine them for their air pollution levels. Here in Cork, some members of the Labour Party are promoting the idea.

The Labour Party in Cork City have expressed disappointment at the political rejection of a proposal to trial free public transport in Cork as a missed opportunity to showcase the potential of such a project by the Government.

Both Cllr John Maher and Local Area Rep Peter Horgan had proposed the idea of a trial, especially targeting those in education, through their colleague Seán Sherlock TD to the Minister for Transport.

“It’s clear that there needs to be an examination at the very least on this proposal,” said Cllr Maher.

“We will continue to pursue this agenda for the betterment of transport in the city and county and to mitigate the climate crisis by reducing private car usage.”

Mr Horgan echoed the calls from Cllr Maher saying that people deserve radical action on climate transport.

“People need to see radical Solutions from government on our public transport capability,” said Mr Horgan

“We cannot continue to listen to the old excuses and wringing of hands. We will

Continue to press the NTA to consider and introduce this trial.”