Three Cork City Libraries will show winning paintings from #Texaco Children’s Art Competitions

23 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Central Library, Grand Parade and Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny are to be the venues once again for two exhibitions of the top 21 winning paintings from the 2020 and 2019 Texaco Children’s Art Competitions respectively.

Set to run simultaneously, both exhibitions will open to the public on Friday, 1st October and will remain open each day from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5.30pm until they close on Saturday, 30th October. Admission is free.

Amongst the 42 exhibits on show will be an artwork by an 11-year old Cork student, Edie Collins, who took a top prize in last year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition. Edie, a pupil at Ballinspittle National School, Kinsale, won third prize in the 9-11 years age category for a work entitled ‘Billie Eilish – Caution!’. Her composition is described by Final Adjudicator and Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Declan McGonagle as “an impressive and powerful portrait of singer Billie Eilish, which clearly catches a very confident subject.”

Further information in relation to both libraries is available at www.corkcitylibraries.ie