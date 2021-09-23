Carrigaline Weekly News

23 September 2021

By Tom Collins

CarrigAlive

There was live music in abundance on the new bandstand in the Community Park, Carrigaline from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Culture Night. Trad group Torcán opened the proceedings followed by Richard O’Farrell with Éist, then Danny Dineen with Aos Dána and Umoja, a Carrigaline based West African Drumming group bringing down the curtain. Meanwhile the well-equipped children’s playground was in full swing and the skate park was going non-stop. Carlos Paz entertained with some Spanish music in the parklet at the Pottery Commemorative Sculpture while circus performers entertained the children as they moved through the crowds.

Gallery Busy

The Owenabue Arts Collective was a hive of activity for Culture Night with their gallery buzzing all day and displays of art in many business premises and Art on the Rails at the Community Park. A demonstration of candle making and a potter’s wheel were given during the day. At 4.00pm internationally renowned lacemaker Veronica Stuart and the Lacemakers Guild visited the Gallery to show and demonstrate their skills and due to the public interest they were still there until 8.00pm. They received a number of applications for membership. The Owenabue Arts Collective membership has also increased and now stands at 28. Enquiries Mary Murphy 086 322 0336.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns unveiled their specially commissioned Carrigaline Pottery Sculpture at a Culture Night ceremony in the Owenabue parklet last Friday night. The bronze, steel and concrete structure created by Mike Wilkins is grant-aided by Cork County Council. Liam O’Connor, Chairman Tidy Towns, welcomed the large gathering, his fellow Councillors Marcia Dalton Cathaoirleach of the Carrigaline Municipal District, Séamus Mc Grath, Ben Dalton O’Sullivan and Carol Conway Administrator of the Municipal District, Cork County Council. He thanked the Tidy Towns Sculpture committee including two former pottery employees Thos Maye and Pat O’Farrell. He complimented Sculptor Mick Wilkins on his creation and thanked Cork County Council for their financial support. The sculpture was unveiled jointly by the committee. Local historian Lesley Roberts, grandson of Hodder Roberts who discovered suitable clay in the locality and was instrumental in setting up Carrigaline Pottery, gave a talk on the history of the Pottery. Men’s Shedders Dick Jenkinson and Brian Clough presented a display of old photographs and pottery ware that was of great interest to former employees and their families.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band enjoyed practicing and performing outside the Band Hall, to the delight of the audience, last Friday for Culture Night. Due to Covid-19 it was the first occasion this year that the band were able to play together. Performing is their passion and it is hoped the pipe band will get the opportunity to play again many times before the year is out. New members welcome, call to the Band Hall any Thursday night from 7.00pm.

Interesting Talks

Two interesting talks were on the programme for Carrigaline Culture Night. Dr Joanne O’Sullivan spoke at the Lios in Kilmoney on early settlements in the locality. At the Sail Garden Mick Hoey gave a talk on the flora and fauna on the Owenabue river. For those who missed the talks a repeat performance has been requested and may be given later in the year.

Lions Cycle

The Great Railway Cycle organised by the Carrigaline Lions Club in aid of Marymount Hospice ran off without a hitch on Saturday morning last, September 18th. In ideal weather conditions some 100 cyclists were flagged off by Minister Simon Coveney and event organiser Mark Ginn from 9.35am in small groups at five minute intervals. It is the first post Covid-19 Lions event since the lockdown. The Lions Club wish to thank the main sponsors John O’Connor, Victoria Cross Cycles and Kellogg’s. They were very appreciative of the help they got form the Carrigaline Men’s Shed with stewarding and the Order of Malta who provided an ambulance and a crew. With the excellent turnout of Lion’s Club membership, all involved, helping with the organising, stewarding on the day and even five of their own members cycling the course. Without all this involvement on the day the event would not have been the success that it was.

Men’s Shed

Members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed were very involved in Culture Night last Friday September 17th. Some were on the organising committee while over 20 helped out with stewarding of the event, others made props for the Drama presentation and two put on a display of old Carrigaline Pottery ware at the official unveiling of the Pottery Sculpture. The Men’s Shed Choir gave a performance in the Shed grounds in the afternoon. The men were responsible for transporting two generators with floodlights from the soccer grounds to the Community Park for the late events and returning them back to the Soccer Club when the night was over. On Saturday the Shedders were in action again with 10 men helping the Lions Club steward the Great Railway Cycle. The walking group walked from the Kilnagleary car park to Rabbit Island and back on Monday morning. Slowly but surely the items on the snag list are being ticked off in their new 4,000 sq ft Shed. All are anxiously awaiting for its completion and the opening date when they can enjoy the space and fabulous facilities.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise put on a spectacular performance of traditional Irish music and singing on the Bandstand in Fitzgerald’s Park on Culture Night Friday September 17th when 36 members of the branch, all ages, entertained the crowd from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Ongoing traditional music classes returned last Wednesday on Zoom. Under Age groups will meet on Sunday evenings. Beginner classes will commence on Thursday September 30th. All information is on www.douglascomhaltas.com