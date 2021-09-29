Cork City Rotary Club, in conjunction with Cork City Council and Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities re-launch ‘Bikes for Africa’ project

29 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Rotary Club, in conjunction with Cork City Council and Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLA), is calling on the people of Cork to donate their unwanted bicycles in aid of the ‘Bikes for Africa’ project.

The project aims to collect unused and unwanted bikes that can withstand rough terrain, suit both primary and secondary school students, are minimum 24”-wheel size and are in reasonable repair. The bikes collected are transported by the army to open prisons at Loughan House, County Cavan, and Shelton Abbey, County Wicklow. The prisoners refurbish the bikes and receive an accredited Fetac certificate for their work. The newly refurbished bikes are then shipped to Gambia in Africa and distributed to school going children, transforming their daily lives and are often the difference between them getting an education or not.

Senior Executive Engineer of Environmental Management in Cork City Council, Tony T O’Sullivan said: “Cork City Council Environment section are delighted to be a part of this scheme. We see huge benefits in relation to the reuse and re-cycling of bikes that may otherwise be dumped. The scheme also ties in with the Government strategies around the circular economy. I would encourage everyone to have a look in their shed and, if they have unused or unwanted bikes, to donate them to this worthy cause at our collection point at Cork City Council civic amenity site”.

Mary Long, President of Douglas Rotary Club added: “This is an amazing project, and we are really appreciative of the support from Cork City Council when we see the difference it makes to the families in the Gambia, please donate your unwanted bike today”.

Since the project was launched last year, over 150 bikes have been collected to donate to families in Africa. The project will continue to operate until it reaches it’s target of 600 donations.

Members of the public who wish to donate their unused bikes can drop off their donation at Cork City Council’s civic amenity site, Kinsale Rd, Ballinlough, Cork. Opening hours are: