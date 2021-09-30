15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Credit Union sponsors Church Roof Fund and Soccer Club

30 September 2021
By Elaine Murphy
Gurranabraher Credit Union continued sponsorship of one of the oldest north side clubs, Grattan United, with help towards the repair of their dressing room’s roof, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bakers Road, Cork.
Pictured are, Michael O’Connell, Vice Chairperson Gurranabraher Credit Union with Caroline Hennessy, Treasurer Grattan United and Graham Waters, Vice Chairperson and team manager Gattan United, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bakers Road, Cork.
Gurranabraher Credit Union continued sponsorship of the roof restoration, on the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.
Pictured are, Michael O’Connell, Vice Chairperson Gurranabraher Credit Union and Fr. Tomás Walsh, PP Church of the Ascension, at the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.
