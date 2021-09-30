Lunchtime outdoor concert at Gurranabraher today

30 September 2021

By Tom Collins

Lunchtime community music concert at St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher

Martin’s Music HAZ band and the Mayfield Mens’ Shed Choir will take part in a concert on the quad in front of St Mary’s Primary Care Centre on September 30th from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. This is a standing event, and the organisers advise anyone coming to dress for the possible rain and cold. The concert marks the completion of a Get Active, Get Connected Calendar of local health events for September. More details on the calendar of events are on https://www.healthactionzone.ie/getactive-getconnected/

Sorcha Ni Chrualaoich, Principal Community Worker, Community Work with the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Community Work Department said the event is open to the wider community.

“As a team we are very proud of the wide variety of health focused initiatives on offer in the area throughout September. Our aim is to encourage people once again to ‘Get Active’ and ‘Get Connected’ back into their community, tring out some new activities (in person or online) and hopefully develop some new friendships along the way.”

Sorcha added: