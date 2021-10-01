15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

RUGBY: Currys PC World announced as an official SUPPLIER to @MunsterRugby

1 October 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Top quality laptops and tablets for in-game, real-time analysis are among the products that Currys PC World will be providing for Munster Rugby in the 2-year deal.

Commenting on the partnership, Pauline Browne, Marketing Director of Currys PC World Ireland said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to kick-off this partnership with Munster Rugby, and know that the technology we’re providing will help to enhance the game for players all across the Academy. At Currys PC World, we strive to offer the very best in computer technology, and we are delighted to play our part in helping Munster Rugby. We look forward to seeing the teams perform over the coming months.”

Munster Rugby Lead Performance Analyst George Murray said: “It is vital that Munster Rugby is at the cutting edge when it comes to technology, with the help of Currys PC World we are safe in the knowledge that no stone will be left unturned when it comes to providing the team with the best technology on the market.”

Pictured today at Thomond Park are Munster Rugby players Dan Goggin, Gavin Coombes and Kevin O’Byrne with Pauline Browne, Marketing Director of Currys PC World, to celebrate the announcement that Currys PC World is now an Official Supplier to Munster Rugby. 
Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Pictured today at Thomond Park are Munster Rugby players Kevin O’Byrne, Gavin Coombes and Dan Goggin with Pauline Browne, Marketing Director of Currys PC World, to celebrate the announcement that Currys PC World is now an Official Supplier to Munster Rugby. T
Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

NEWS, SPORT
VIDEO: 66th Cork International Film Festival Celebrates its Return for 17 Days in November @CorkFilmFest
Previous Post
Trial Pedestrianisation of Mallow Town #NorthCork
Next Post