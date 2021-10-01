Trial Pedestrianisation of Mallow Town #NorthCork

1 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Businesses on, and visitors to, Thomas Davis Street in Mallow are being invited to make full use of the street for the next five Saturday afternoons.

A new timed temporary pedestrianisation of the main street in the North Cork town took place on Saturday 25th September for the first time and will run each Saturday until the 30th of October.

The street is closed to traffic from 2.00pm until 7.00pm each Saturday afternoon and replaced with entertainment as part of the initiative which is called Feet on the Street Mallow. Singer Aine Duffy was among those performing last weekend, with face painting and balloon modelling also on offer. Feet on the Street Mallow continues this Saturday October 2nd with live music from Gerald Ahern at 2.15pm and 80’s vs. 90’s DJ set with Pat and Colm at 4.00pm.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said,

“There certainly were ‘Feet on the Street’ in Mallow last weekend. It was wonderful to see people dancing along to the music and also sitting back, relaxing and taking in the atmosphere. This initiative is a pilot project by Cork County Council and follows consultation with local businesses. I hope that businesses embrace the pilot project and use the street to their advantage whether it’s providing outdoor dining or encouraging customers into their shop. The aim is to give the street over to the people of Mallow to enjoy and I hope that it will entice people to spend more time in the town centre and support our wonderful retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars.”

Cork County Council engaged with local businesses in advance of the pilot initiative. The response showed that 84% of businesses on Thomas Davis Street and William O’Brien were in favour of the temporary pedestrianisation. The closure operates from the O’Brien Street junction with Thomas Davis Street to the Clock Tower. The street reopens to traffic at 7.00pm each Saturday evening.

As part of the pilot project, Cork County Council, Councillors and Mallow Chamber of Commerce are assessing the progress of the pedestrianisation, its impact on the town of Mallow, businesses, traffic flow and public feedback.