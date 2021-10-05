Projects to UPcycle discarded paint are up and running @CycleSenseIE @CommunityNce

5 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Last November we wrote about how Cork City Council and Cork County Council had received funding from the EPA’s Local Authority Prevention Network (LAPN) programme for a joint scheme, which would see unused water-based paints in Civic Amenity Sites diverted towards one of two social enterprises. The social enterprises, Northside Community Enterprise (NCE) in Farranferris, Cork City and Cycle Sense based in Skibbereen, would then filter, remix, recolour and repackage the paint before selling it at reduced rates in the local community.

Fast forward a few months and it’s actually happening for real. Recycling involves the destruction of waste in order to create something new, whereas upcycling takes waste and creates something new from it in its current state.

The project involves the City Council’s Civic Amenity Site at Kinsale Road and three of Cork County Council’s Civic Amenity sites; Derryconnell and Clonakilty (both in West Cork) and one Raffeen (near Carrigaline in South Cork).