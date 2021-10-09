9 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Cork Car Show at the Cork International Hotel in association with Cork Airpiort where hundreds of classic, vintage, Harleys and Goldwings cars will be on display.

The Cork International Hotel Car Show will take place on Sunday, October 10th at the Holiday Blue Carpark of Cork Airport. This is the fifth year of this hugely successful event and it will run from 11am to 4pm.

The event is a charity fundraising event and this year it will raise funds in aid of Cope Foundation and Ability at Work.

On the day, the Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher will be present to present the prizes to the car winners.

Sandra Murphy of Trigon Hotels said: “We hope to have a fantastic day at the Cork International Hotel Car Show which is taking place at the Holiday Blue carpark in Cork Airport. It is always a very exciting event and we hope to raise a huge amount for our charity partners, the Cope Foundation and Ability at Work. We were very excited to once again welcome everyone back to the Cork Car Show.”

Carmel Lonergan, General Manager from the Cork International Hotel said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting the annual Car Show again this year. It is always the biggest event that we host for our charity partner. We are immensely grateful to our friends in Cork Airport for their continued assistance and support for this event”.

Exhibitors are free to exhibit, they can book by emailing smurphy@trigonhotels.com. Entry on the day is €5 for adults and free for children, with all proceeds going to the charity.