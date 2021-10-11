Cork families wanted for Christmas TV series

11 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish TV production outfit bomedia are looking for 2 families who want to improve their Silly Season skills and take part in our Battle of the Christmas Lights, to be aired this Christmas on a brand new tv format.

They are looking for families of all kinds! If you’re crappy at Christmas but full of the joys of the season you’re the Christmas crackers we need!

They need families who are generally bad at doing Christmas – lazy when it comes to decorating, lacking any festive flavor, can’t cook a Christmas dinner but aren’t afraid to try.

Families must be light-hearted, enthusiastic and easy going, with a willingness to make fun of one another while also supporting each other through Christmas challenges.

Please contact apply@bomedia.tv and “tell us why you are crappy at Christmas and tell us all about your family”

*Families must be available the last week of October for filming.