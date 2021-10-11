Awards for two #Clonakilty #WestCork businesswomen

11 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Two West Cork businesswomen have received a “Highly Commended” accolade at the Network Ireland National Conference and Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2021.

The event took place at the Theatre Royal in Waterford city on Friday 8th October. Network Ireland West Cork member Louise Bunyan, received her ‘Highly Commended’ award in the Employee Shining Star category. Louise, originally from Fermoy, now living in Clonakilty works with VMware as a talent marketing specialist and is also the founder of SmartFox.ie, Irelands only dedicated online LinkedIn school.

Jacinta Collins, founder and principal consultant at Argideen Communications has been championing science for over 25 years. Jacinta’s pioneering work, in helping society gain a greater understanding of how science can improve our quality of life, has gained her ‘Highly Commended’ recognition in the STEM category at the National awards.

Network Ireland West Cork President, Katherine O’Sullivan, congratulated all the finalists saying