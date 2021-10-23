‘Guinness burgers’ on the street food menu for Jazz Weekend

23 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It’s the jazz weekend in Cork, which means means Guinness and good music, but don’t forget to eat while you’re catching some beats on the street

This year Cork’s Victorian Quarter is hosting a street celebration with outdoor performances and music in more than 20 venues as part of the festival whose home has been at the Metropole Hotel for 43 years.

And for the first time this year, real Irish Guinness burgers will be on the street food menu outside The Shelbourne Bar and at the Harley Street BBQ.

Artisan food producer, Kettyle Irish Foods and Guinness came together to create the superior beef burger which, after the first bite, will be music to your taste buds.

Made of more, Kettyle Guinness burgers are the only burgers with premium cuts and trim of salt moss dry aged prime Irish beef. The mouthwatering sustainable patties marry the very best beef laced with the distinctive taste of Guinness – the world’s original and favourite stout.

Be sure to get your jazz shoes on and step on down to the Victorian Quarter this weekend to catch some tunes and get a taste of these incredible burgers. Stocks are limited so make sure you get there before they are all gone!

Kettyle Irish Foods take pride in the fact that they rear cattle on farms across the island of Ireland. They have their own specialist butchers, which allows full traceability from field to fork. Try them for yourself and find out why Kettyle Irish Foods’ Guinness burgers are a cut above the rest.