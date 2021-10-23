Taoiseach – Micheál Martin TD – visits Crawford Art Gallery #CorkCity

23 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie



An Taoiseach tours Rembrandt in Print and REMAINS, a new exhibition by Irish artist Brian Maguire, with the Chair of the Gallery, Rose McHugh, and the Director, Mary McCarthy

On his visit to the Crawford Art Gallery on the bank holiday, Mr Martin toured two major exhibitions: Rembrandt In Print and REMAINS by Brian Maguire. He also viewed works from the national collection held by the Gallery.

Crawford Art Gallery is the only Irish gallery where Rembrandt in Print can be seen, and the exhibition is proving a real draw for local, national and more recently international audiences. The exhibition presents 50 of the Dutch Master’s finest works in print from the Ashmolean Museum’s world-class collection of over 200 etchings and drypoints.

In response to the tour of the Gallery, the Taoiseach said:

“These are two outstanding exhibitions of International calibre on display at Crawford Art Gallery.

“Any visitor to the city, and the people of Cork, will revel in this opportunity to see Rembrandt’s almost 400 year old artworks, alongside Irish artist Brian Maguire’s contemporary work highlighting international issues of migration.

“It is a real pleasure to be back in this beloved historic building, and to view some of the wonderful art from the nation’s collection.

“I am delighted that the Government has committed to the capital redevelopment of the Gallery in the coming years, and heartened to know that the Crawford will play a massive role, not just in the cultural fabric of the city, but as a catalyst for tourism and business in the region in the years ahead.”

Rose McHugh, Chair of the Crawford Art Gallery, welcomed the Taoiseach and conveyed to him “the gratitude of everyone associated with the Gallery for the Government’s commitment to the Gallery in the recent budget and its ongoing vital support for the Gallery’s current capital project.” She commented on “the ambitious plans that the Gallery is pursuing and on the contribution that it seeks to make to the development of Cork city and the region”.

Mary McCarthy, Director of the Crawford Art Gallery, said that, “she is delighted that the Gallery can now present the Rembrandt in Print exhibition free to the public, seven days a week.” Ms McCathy went on to add that “ the exhibition, which had been on hold for 16 months due to the pandemic is being held in collaboration with the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, a testament to the strong cultural links between Ireland and the United Kingdom. The Gallery continues to develop relationships such as this, which can bring significant art works to Cork, allow works from the Gallery’s collection to tour in the UK, and provide opportunities for Irish artists”.

The Taoiseach was also taken with the works of contemporary artist, Brain Maguire. The exhibition REMAINS presents a series of large-scale artworks depicting the lives lost crossing the border from Mexico to the United States. Brian Maguire is known for his expressionist paintings addressing issues of social justice, and with these works he continues his creative enquiry into the Mexican/American border.

Before this visit, Mr Martin’s most recent visit to the Gallery was to announce the awarding of a design contract to Grafton Architects for the redevelopment of Gallery, which will take place over the coming years as the 300-year-old building is upgraded so that it can fulfil its mission for many decades into the future.

Opening Hours