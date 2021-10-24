Cork TD to address McSwiney commemoration at Brixton Prison London

24 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ó Laoghaire to address McSwiney commemoration at Brixton Prison London

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD will be attending as guest speaker at an event to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the death of the Lord Mayor of Cork Terence McSwiney in London this weekend.

The commemoration will take place this Sunday 24th (today) at Brixton Prison, where McSwiney died after 74 days of hunger strike.

Speaking in advance of the event, the Cork South Central TD said

“I am honoured to be invited as guest speaker for the commemorations of our own Lord Mayor Terence McSwiney at Brixton prison this weekend.

“Terence McSwiney is a huge source of pride for the people of Cork – not only for his huge contribution to Irish freedom and to his home county of Cork, but the significant international impact he has had on people across the world.

“The Hunger Strike of 1920 played a decisive role in the Irish revolution and bringing international attention to Ireland. McSwiney amongst others played a key role in this.

“It is especially fitting that we commemorate our former Lord Mayor on the 101st anniversary of his death, in the place where he lost his life – Brixton prison – after 74 days of hunger strike.

“I am grateful to the London McSwiney Commemoration Committee, for giving me the opportunity to remember Terence’s life and death, as well as all of our patriot dead including Joe Murphy, who too is a great source of pride for Cork’s southside.

“Cumhnímid ar McSwiney, ar Murphy, agus ar gach duine a fuair bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann. “