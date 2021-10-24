Bus Éireann encourages jazz-lovers to take the bus to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival this weekend

24 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

All Bus Éireann services in Cork City will be operating as normal this weekend

Bus Éireann encourages passengers to plan their journeys ahead by visiting the Bus Éireann website www.buseireann.ie

‘’We know how important the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is for the people of Cork, local businesses and for jazz-lovers across Ireland and that is why we are happy to confirm that all Bus Éireann services to and from Cork city will be operating as normal this weekend,’’ said Aled Williams, Senior Manager Operations, South for Bus Éireann. ‘’Bus Éireann operates a wide range of services to Cork city including the 220, which is a 24-hour service connecting Carrigaline, Ballincollig and Cork city centre. In total there are around 30 routes operated by Bus Éireann through Cork city centre. Passengers travelling within the Cork Red Zone can also take advantage of an introductory offer by the National Transport Authority (NTA) of €10 for 10 journeys for customers using the new TFI Go mobile ticketing app.’’

‘’The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is an annual celebration of music and live entertainment which brings hundreds of musicians and thousands of music fans to Cork city every year,’’ said Fiona Collins, Chairperson of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. ‘’The first festival took place in 1978 and following an unfortunate cancellation last year due to Covid-19, we look forward to an even more spectacular weekend of live music ahead of us this bank holiday weekend. We would encourage those who are travelling to and from Cork city for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival to leave their cars at home where possible and take advantage of the wide range of bus services provided by Bus Éireann to Cork city centre. We look forward to welcoming revellers from Cork and beyond to Ireland’s biggest Jazz Festival this weekend.’’

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival takes place from 22-25 October, for more information visit www.guinnessjazzfestival.com

Bus Éireann services in Cork are operating at 100% capacity. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.