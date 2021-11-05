National Broadband Ireland to host information events in Youghal

5 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, will host a pop-up information event in Tesco Superstore, Mill Road in Youghal today – Friday the 5th – and Saturday 6th of November, with the events taking place from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

These upcoming events aim to give even more people an opportunity to learn about the NBP, when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Youghal and how they can get connected. The NBI team will be on-hand to register people for future updates on the rollout in their area.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said, “National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Youghal and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode.”

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 3,371 premises in the townlands in the Youghal Intervention Area, which includes Ballymacoda, Kinsalebeg, Ardmore, Inch, Killeagh, Clonpriest, Newtown, Grange, Clashmore, and Creaken among others, all of which are already eligible to order services on the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

Once these premises are available to order these customers can choose their broadband services from a retail service provider (RSPs) of their choice. This is expected to bring significant benefits directly to consumers and businesses where competition between RSPs will ensure quality bundled packages offer choice around voice, broadband, TV and mobile at competitive prices.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide. These facilities – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. There are twenty-two Broadband Connection Points in Cork, fifteen of which have already been connected, including Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Aghabullogue Community Centre, Courtbrack Community Centre, and Clogagh Community Hall.

In total, there are 79,424 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) in County Cork, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 29% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Cork will see an investment of €314M in the new high speed fibre network. NBI is encouraging people to keep-up-to-date with Eircode specific updates at https://nbi.ie/eoi/