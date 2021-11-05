Cork business transformed by Virgin Media Backing Business Campaign

5 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City based homeware company Fervor + Hue has undergone a digital transformation after being chosen as a winning applicant of the Virgin Media Backing Business initiative. The initiative has helped the business to expand their store to allow you to immerse yourself in their eclectic collection of select-piece furniture, soft furnishings, lighting, wall art and more online, as well as helping them to develop their E-commerce offerings.

Five Munster businesses were selected as winners of the Virgin Media Backing Business initiative and received a total of €100,000 in support and have benefitted greatly from the expertise and insights of each of the Virgin Media ‘Backing Business’ partners including Digital Business Ireland, Milk Bottle Labs, Permanent TSB and their Local Enterprise Office.

Virgin Media and its partners will continue to mentor and support each of these businesses as they continue on their journey to offer the best digital e-commerce platforms and solutions for their customers.

Speaking about the transformation Stephen Jiang from Fervor + Hue said: “Before Covid, our online sales accounted for just 10%, but now, thanks to our increased presence online, we have been able to expand beyond Cork and sell to people all across the country, almost doubling our revenue. The past year has been incredibly difficult for a lot of SMEs, so we are extremely grateful for the Virgin Media Backing Business initiative and all the support we received in helping us not only to survive but to grow and thrive.”

The other winning SMEs who have benefited from the Backing Business Digital Transformation are

Limerick-based company Lucy Erridge Art creates fine art prints, cards and gift boxes from Lucy’s wonderful watercolour paintings of nature in all its fragile beauty. www.lucyerridgeart.ie

Kerry-based company Grounded Pottery who offer hand-crafted, ceramic reusable travel cups with designs inspired by the Irish countryside. www.groundedpottery.ie

Tipperary-based food company, Rívesci who produce award-winning hand-made condiments which appear on menus in cafés and bistros around the country. www.rivesci.ie

Waterford-based company, Dust + Rock, founded by Susan Furniss Radley, designer of the ‘Wrist Pocket’, a unique take on an everyday purse with added functionality and peace of mind due to its really clever design. www.dustandrock.com

5 Irish firms are turning Covid-driven digital transformation into permanent change and are this year’s recipients of Virgin Media’s Backing Business campaign – and winning big. The results have enabled each business to grow their digital presence, boost productivity and support their local economy. Pictured at the announcement is: Stephen Jiang from Cork company Fervor + Hue