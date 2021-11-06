CORK CRIME: Serious Assault on Lower Glanmire Road

6 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A man (late 30s) arrested on Friday night (5/11/2021) and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranbraher Garda station as part of this investigation has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The injured man remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4554510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.