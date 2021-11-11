NORTH CORK NEWS: Refurbished McDonald’s Mallow Restaurant Repens, Creating 20 New Jobs

11 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

McDonald’s Ireland has reopened its Mallow restaurant in Co. Cork, following a major refurbishment. The investment of €1.5 million will create an additional 20 jobs for the local community, taking the total number of employees to 60.

The McDonald’s Mallow restaurant will now feature a host of new digital facilities, all designed with changing customer needs in mind including: table service and touch screen self-order kiosks, which will deliver a more customised and efficient service for customers. McDonald’s Mallow will also be the first McDonald’s restaurant in Ireland to introduce a transporter, which will bring the food from the kitchen to the Drive thru window.

McDonald’s Mallow restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Jim Ronayne. Jim, who also operates McDonald’s restaurants Commons Road, Blackpool Shopping Centre, Musgrave Park, Clonmel, Douglas, said: “I am really excited to expand on the McDonald’s Mallow restaurant. I am particularly pleased to be able to provide over 20 new full and part time positions. McDonald’s offers excellent opportunities for career development and as always, we will be developing our own managers from within the business through continuous, structured training and education.”

The refurbishment has increased the capacity of the restaurant by 40% and can now seat 125 customers. Like all McDonald’s restaurants across Ireland, the beef, bacon, milk, water and eggs served in McDonalds Mallow are 100% Irish.

Alistair Reed Director of Operations and Franchising at McDonald’s Ireland and UK said; “We are proud to have 95 restaurants across Ireland and are very proud of the changes we have made to our restaurants to allow our customers to have the very best experience when ordering their made-to-order meals using the best quality ingredients. In the 44 years since McDonald’s opened its first restaurant on Grafton Street, it has become a fixture in towns and cities across the country, creating employment, investing in local communities and supporting Irish food suppliers.”

McDonald’s Mallow will be open from 7 am to midnight, Monday – Sunday inclusive.