€2,000 Christmas Carol competition from @Aud_Med_Service which has branches in Blackpool and Carrigaline

16 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Last year, the competition was deservedly won by Cara Junior School, Banduff, Co Cork

On the back of the phenomenal success of last year’s competition, Audiology Medical Services have launched their nationwide Online Christmas Carol School Competition, with a prize of €2000 for the winning school, chosen by the public.

Last year, the competition was deservedly won by Cara Junior School from Banduff in Cork following their rendition of ‘Let it Snow’. Cara Junior School scooped the impressive €1000 prize, winning by the minutest margins of just 0.5% of the votes after a staggering 18,500 public votes were made for all finalists selected.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, Kay Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Audiology Medical Service, one of Ireland’s leading independent hearing healthcare companies, said: “We were blown away with the popularity of last year’s competition, so running our Christmas Carol Competition again this year was a no brainer. We also made the decision to double the prize money for the winning school, so we are hoping for even more entries than the 150 or so from last year.”

The competition is open to all primary schools across the country and entering is simple. Teachers just need to email a video or link of their class singing their favourite Christmas Carol to Audiology Medical Services. A panel of judges will then select the finalists from all entrants, with bonus points given to any class that includes Lámh or sign language in their video. Finalists will then go forward to an online public vote to decide the winner of the €2000 prize.

Kay went on to add: “Having a hearing loss can be challenging at any time of the year, but none more so than during the Christmas season. The aim of this competition is to raise awareness among young people on the importance of hearing, and how important the sounds of Christmas are to us all, especially a nice Christmas Carol.”

If singing a Christmas Carol doesn’t suit, students can also enter Audiology Medical Services Festive Colouring Competition. Children aged between 4 & 12 years of age have a choice of 3 Christmas designs for a chance to win a €100 shopping voucher. Designs can be downloaded on the Audiology Medical Services website.

A family-owned business, Audiology Medical Services is leading the way in Ireland when it comes to the provision of expert and comprehensive child-centred and family-friendly diagnostic audiological assessment of infants, children, and adolescents. With International studies proving that early detection of hearing loss will result in improved academic and social outcomes for hard of hearing children and their families, Audiology Medical Services ensures that every child that attends an appointment has the most accurate assessment possible.

Full details on how to enter both Christmas competitions, along with terms and conditions, and downloadable consent form are available on www.audiologymedicalservices.ie. Deadline to submit entries for the Christmas Carol Competition is midnight on Tuesday November 30th, 2021 and Friday December 10th for the Christmas Colouring Competition.