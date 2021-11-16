How To Make Safety A Priority In The Workplace

16 November 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Any business must prioritise safety, and if you do not adhere to established procedures, you may be subject to legal action. It is important to remember that workplace safety is more than just making sure that cables are properly hidden so that people don’t tangle with them and injure themselves. Take a look at these tips on how to operate a better business so that your company and everyone involved isn’t put at risk.

Employ security guards

With security guards on hand, whether you’re running a jewellery store or a nightclub, your business will be better protected. Your company will never be completely safe from malicious attacks, but you can take steps to minimise the risk. In order to minimise the risk, consider hiring security guards. This will ensure if something does take place (including within your establishment), everyone will be protected.

Never trust anyone

While it’s important to trust your employees, employee theft is not unheard of. If you want to make sure that your company isn’t the victim of an inside job, you should:

Keeping track of the inventory in the storeroom and making certain that nothing has gone missing suddenly and inexplicably. Staff should not be allowed to serve relatives or friends, or even themselves. Request receipts for accounting purposes and to ensure that no money has been swiped from you.

Regularly test machinery safety

There are times when machinery malfunctions, even if you’ve thoroughly trained your employees on how to use it. This can lead to a dangerous situation. In order to make sure that no one gets hurt as long as they’re using your machines correctly, you need to conduct regular safety tests. Again, if you run a jewellery store, having your laser etching and engraving machine regularly tested will prevent any unnecessary harm to you and your staff members.

Safe computer use

Nowadays, everyone uses technology, and your computer systems are one of the fastest ways to disrupt your business. Did you also know that hackers have the ability to enter and exit your computer without being detected? Even if you only use your computer to send and receive email, it is critical that you understand how to do so securely. Examples include:

Logging out of a programme when you’re done with it. Passwords should be changed frequently. Using only secure websites Restricting access to unidentified sources

Furthermore, you should educate your employees on how to safely use the machines (and the internet) to ensure that your company is not put at risk.

Install surveillance systems

In addition, even though the majority of attempted robberies take place during the day, your company is still at risk during the night, which is why you should consider setting up surveillance systems such as cameras and alarms to ensure that if the worst happens, you are able to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. When you’re away from your business, you can rest easy knowing that your security system will notify you via an app on your phone of any suspicious activity.