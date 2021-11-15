Success for students in Macroom and Carrigtwohill in Colouring Competition

15 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Education News

With all the talk of COVID and serious matters it is nice to know that normal happier activities continue.

The winners have been announced for Aldi’s Back to School Colouring Competition in aid of Barnardos, with two winners from Cork, and one from Dublin.

In a bid to help raise €1 million for its charity partner Barnardos by 2022, Aldi has created a series of charity initiatives that take place throughout the year. In August of this year, Aldi hosted a Back to School Colouring Competition in aid of the children’s charity, which was open to children of school-going age, with a grand prize of €1,000 art bursary available for three winning children.

Aldi and Barnardos are both delighted to announce that the winners of this year’s Back to School Colouring Competition are Noah Porter from St. Colman’s Boys National School, Macroom, Co. Cork, Shivya Dinesh from St. Raphaela’s Primary School, Stillorgan, and Huda Shareep from Carrigtwohill Community College, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork.