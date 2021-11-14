Photos from UCC Autumn Conferrings 2021

Photos from conferrings of 13 and 14 November 2021.
Lucey Mythen, Ruth Fennell, Joe Harrington and Aoife Crowley who were conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council Pat Ledwidge received an Honorary Doctorate at UCC’s Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork. Mr Ledwidge was honoured for his forty years of service to Cork City Council, during which time he has influenced Cork’s standing at a local, national, and international level. He is pictured here with UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran and Prof. Jean van Sinderen-Law Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Sarah Cremin and Morgan Hegarty who were conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Bryan, Mairead and Joe Harrington and Lisa Perret after Joe was conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Beth Fennell from Carlow who was conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
