15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Photos from UCC Autumn Conferrings 2021

14 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Photos from conferrings of 13 and 14 November 2021.

Lucey Mythen, Ruth Fennell, Joe Harrington and Aoife Crowley who were conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council Pat Ledwidge received an Honorary Doctorate at UCC’s Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork. Mr Ledwidge was honoured for his forty years of service to Cork City Council, during which time he has influenced Cork’s standing at a local, national, and international level. He is pictured here with UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran and Prof. Jean van Sinderen-Law
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council Pat Ledwidge received an Honorary Doctorate at UCC’s Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork. Mr Ledwidge was honoured for his forty years of service to Cork City Council, during which time he has influenced Cork’s standing at a local, national, and international level. He is pictured here with UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council Pat Ledwidge received an Honorary Doctorate at UCC’s Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork. Mr Ledwidge was honoured for his forty years of service to Cork City Council, during which time he has influenced Cork’s standing at a local, national, and international level. He is pictured here with UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Sarah Cremin and Morgan Hegarty who were conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Bryan, Mairead and Joe Harrington and Lisa Perret after Joe was conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Beth Fennell from Carlow who was conferred with BA International Degrees at Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council Pat Ledwidge received an Honorary Doctorate at UCC’s Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork. Mr Ledwidge was honoured for his forty years of service to Cork City Council, during which time he has influenced Cork’s standing at a local, national, and international level. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, EDUCATION, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Fly from Cork to Geneva
Previous Post
Success for students in Macroom and Carrigtwohill in Colouring Competition
Next Post