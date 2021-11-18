New wastewater treatment plant in Cork Gaeltacht

18 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

New wasterwater treament plant to benefit the people of Baile Bhuirne and Baile Mhic Íre

Irish Water has completed works on a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve the people of Baile Bhuirne (Ballyvourney) and Baile Mhic Íre (Ballymakeera), protect the local environment, and support growth and development in the area for years to come.

Both areas were previously served by overloaded and outdated wastewater treatment infrastructure and therefore a new wastewater treatment plant and network upgrades were required. The new treatment plant ensures an end to the discharge of poorly treated waste and will improve the water quality in the receiving waters.

This project, carried out in partnership with Cork County Council, brings immense benefits to both communities by ensuring that there is adequate treatment of wastewater, for now, and into the future, as well as protecting public health and safeguarding the environment. The project also ensures compliance with the European regulatory standards.

Irish Water is investing €27 million in mid-West Cork area, part of which was used to carry out this project. The project upgraded several aspects of wastewater treatment and enhances local amenities. The new infrastructure is sized to accommodate future population growth of both villages and the surrounding areas and will act as a platform for social and economic development.

Infrastructure Delivery Lead, Seamus Glynn said: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of this project which brings many benefits to the people of Baile Bhuirne and Baile Mhic Íre from an environmental, social and economic point of view.

“The project will enhance the water quality by ending the discharge of poorly treated waste in the area. The new wastewater treatment plant will also accommodate housing and other potential developments in the surrounding areas for years to come.

“The completion of this project reflects Irish Water’s commitment to the efficient delivery of critical infrastructure to support local communities. It is also another milestone in our €27 million investment into upgrading wastewater treatment in the Cork Mid-West area.

“We would like to thank the local residents and businesses for their support and co-operation as we carried out this project.”

The project, which was delivered by EPS on behalf of Irish Water, involved the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, construction of an outfall pipe, upgrade works to the existing pumping station, a new rising main and decommissioning and demolition of the existing septic tank.

Irish Water is on track to deliver a programme of unprecedented scale to stop the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater into our seas and rivers.

Since 2014, Irish Water has stopped approximately 50% of untreated wastewater that was being discharged to our rivers and the sea, with the completion of new wastewater treatment plants in 16 towns across the country.

Along with this project, Irish Water is also progressing works on a number of new wastewater treatment plants in mid-West Cork, investing over €27 million in the construction of new wastewater infrastructure in Dripsey, Coachford and Innishannon (which is often misspelt as Inishannon). These projects will improve the wastewater treatment quality and capacity and ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. These projects are expected to be completed by late 2021/early 2022.