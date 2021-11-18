It’s only just open!, and Aldi want to extend Douglas store

18 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Aldi submits plans to extend National Grocery Award* winning Douglas store by 30%

It only opened on 24 June, and now Aldi Ireland has unveiled its plans to extend and revamp its Douglas, Cork store, located on former Douglas Cinema site, which will mean a substantial investment of half a million euro into the local area. Aldi has this week submitted a planning application to Cork City Council, which will see the store space grow by 30% from 1,000 sq. metres to 1,303 sq. metres.

Aldi supports a wide variety of food and drink producers across County Cork and spent €68.5 million with its Cork producers in 2020. Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of locally produced Irish products available at its stores. At present, Aldi partners with 35 food and drink producers across the county.

Aldi currently operates 24 stores in Cork. Aldi’s Cork stores are deeply rooted in the local community, and have donated over 311,000 meals to charity to date through its partnership with FoodCloud. Aldi’s Cork stores are also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with COPE Foundation, Marymount Hospice and Cork Association for Autism availing of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

*The Aldi Douglas store recently won at the National Grocery Awards with Store Manager Goren Kierse named Retail Manager of the Year.