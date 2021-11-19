Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic at Cork City Hall – for 1st and 2nd doses of Prizer vaccine only

19 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall – Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall on Sunday 21st November from 1pm to 4pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12-years and over. 12 to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian because consent will be required

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

If you have already registered online at https://vaccine.hse.ie/ your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.