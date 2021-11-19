15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic at Cork City Hall – for 1st and 2nd doses of Prizer vaccine only

19 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall – Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall on Sunday 21st November from 1pm to 4pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12-years and over. 12 to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian because consent will be required

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

  • Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
  • Photo ID;
  • Your Eircode;
  • And an email address and a mobile number.

  For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

  • It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.
  • You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

If you have already registered online at https://vaccine.hse.ie/ your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

AREA: CORK CITY, HEALTH, NEWS
Cork’s SHARE To Hold Second Annual Yellow Day
Previous Post
‘Green Flags’ for two public parks in Cork City
Next Post