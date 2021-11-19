Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic at Cork City Hall – for 1st and 2nd doses of Prizer vaccine only

19 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall – Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over
A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall on Sunday 21st November from 1pm to 4pm. No appointment is necessary.
The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12-years and over. 12 to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian because consent will be required
Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:
- Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
- Photo ID;
- Your Eircode;
- And an email address and a mobile number.
For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:
- It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.
- You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.
If you have already registered online at https://vaccine.hse.ie/ your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.