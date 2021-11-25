CORK JOBS: €3,200 for 10 weeks part-time work with Central Statistics Office

25 November 2021

By Tom Collins

Over 500 Census Enumerators to be hired in Cork for Census 2022 – Apply online from today

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) – which has its HQ near Mahon Point in Cork – needs to hire 549 National Enumerators to deliver and collect census forms to and from every home in Cork next year. Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 for working 10 weeks part-time, between 28 February and 6 May 2022. An online application process opens on November 25th at www.census.ie.

Census 2022 will take place on Sunday, 3 April next year. The results from the Census are vital to planning the future of public services in Cork and across the country. To deliver a successful Census the team of 549 enumerators will be required to deliver and collect census forms to approximately 195,000 households across the county.

Speaking about the role of a Census Enumerator, Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration said “A Census Enumerator is a job that really counts. Those who undertake this rewarding position will be providing a valuable service to the people of Cork, by ensuring future policy decisions are made based on their community’s needs.

“The job of Census Enumerator is highly flexible, so a perfect option for many people not in a position to commit to full time work. Over the ten weeks enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week and can largely pick their own hours. Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their local area.”

According to Eileen Murphy the role of Census Enumerator is best suited to a people person who enjoys meeting and engaging with new people. “It is important that you can work well on your own. The job does require some persistence, as you may need to visit some homes multiple times to secure a response. Good weather in Spring in Ireland is not guaranteed, so you need to be ready for working outdoors in all weathers.

The application process is expected to remain open until 3 December. However early applications are recommended as the CSO will cease taking applications once they have reached the required number.