Fly from Cork Airport to Paris

28 November 2021, Sunday
By Tom Collins
Vueling Launches New Route From Cork Airport to Paris Orly

Management at Cork Airport has expressed its delight that Spanish low-cost carrier, Vueling, part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus, has begun a new twice-weekly scheduled service from Cork to Paris Orly airport for this winter. The first flight took place 2 days ago.

Vueling will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays. Making it an ideal city break route in both directions.

Pictured at the inaugural flight from Cork Airport were Captain Manuel Villen, First Officer Ghazi Chehidi and members of crew along with Dorothy Coffey, General Manager, Operations and Facilities, Cork Airport and Yvonne Moynihan, General Counsel and Board Secretary, Vueling.
Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said.

“We are thrilled to welcome a brand-new airline, Vueling, the Spanish low cost carrier and part of the IAG group to Cork as our newest scheduled carrier. The new twice weekly service to Paris Orly, the nearest airport to the centre of Paris, will operate on Mondays and Fridays. This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route and will further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the South of Ireland.”

Background information

Paris Orly Airport is located 32 minutes South (by car) from the Centre of Paris. In contrast, the better known Charles de Gaulle Airport is 40 minutes North West (by car) from the Centre of Paris.

Vueling Airlines, S.A. is a Spanish low-cost airline based at El Prat de Llobregat in Greater Barcelona. It is the largest airline in Spain, measured by fleet size and number of destinations. It is owned by IAG.

