15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Thermo Fisher Scientific make donations to 54 Cork organisations #CSR

28 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The 54 awardees include Irish Dogs for the Disabled and Holy Well School in Carrigaline

Global life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the recipients of its €50,0000 Community Partnership Grant, with 54 charities and community groups in Cork’s Lower Harbour and beyond sharing the fund. Among the deserving local groups are Irish Dogs for the Disabled and Holy Well National School.

This is the second consecutive year that Thermo Fisher Scientific at Currabinny, Carrigaline has offered a €50,000 fund to local groups who make their communities healthier, cleaner, and safer. Part of the company’s Making a Difference initiative, it follows a recent donation of €56,000 of IT equipment to four local groups.

Liam Flavin, Capital Projects Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific celebrates the 54 winners of the €50,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific Community Partnership Grant with Hannah O’ Driscoll (6) and Lily O’ Leary (5), pupils of Holy Well National School, one of the beneficiaries in Cork’s Lower Harbour and beyond sharing the fund this year. The Carrigaline school’s allocated grant will support the development of a Sensory Garden. Part of the Currabinny-based global life sciences company’s Making a Difference initiative, the €50,000 grant was offered to local groups who make their communities healthier, cleaner, and safer.
PIC Darragh Kane

Carol-Anne Sheehy, Site Operational Excellence Lead (far left) and Liam Flavin, Capital Projects Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific (far right) pictured at Haulbowline Amenity Park celebrating the 54 winners of the €50,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific Community Partnership Grant with Raya Murphy (7); her sister Amy (10); her mother Paula; assistance dog, Mowana; and Teresa Hill from Dogs for the Disabled, one of the charities and community groups in Cork’s Lower Harbour and beyond sharing the fund this year. Part of the Currabinny-based global life sciences company’s Making a Difference initiative, the €50,000 grant was offered to local groups who make their communities healthier, cleaner, and safer.
PIC Darragh Kane

Speaking on the announcement, Liam Flavin, Capital Projects Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Cork, and a member of the site’s Volunteer Committee said: “We are grateful to live and work in an area where so much passion is given to building a strong community. The Lower Harbour is full of people and groups committed to each other, and we are honoured to play our part in helping them.

“The 54 recipients for our €50,000 Community Partnership Grant share Thermo Fisher Scientific’s mission to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Each of them is making a difference, from sports teams creating opportunities for healthy socialising; to Tidy Towns groups keeping their villages green. Employees also nominated charities outside of the Lower Harbour close to their hearts and aligned to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s purpose. We are proud to support each of these important causes and excited to see the €50,000 Grant put to good use.”

Deirdre Hurley, Building Co-ordinator in the Senior Academy and Ann Herlihy, Special Class Teacher of Holy Well Senior Academy explained that their allocated grant will support the development of a Sensory Garden. “Full of textures, smells and sounds, this will be hugely beneficial for all children in our Senior Academy of Holy Well NS and for the children with autism spectrum disorder in our Special Class,” they said. “The garden will be a safe place where they can learn, explore and develop sensory experiences. It will have a hugely positive impact on their sense of well-being and ability to regulate their emotions. We are very grateful to Thermo Fisher for the generous grant we have received, and we look forward to seeing its positive impact on the children in Holy Well in the coming years.”

Paula Murphy, whose seven-year-old daughter, Raya has an assistance dog Mowana from Irish Dogs for the Disabled added: “Mowana has made an incredible impact on our family, allowing Raya to live life to her fullest by breaking down barriers for her to the outside world and helping to improve her confidence. We were delighted that a good friend of ours, who is an employee at Thermo Fisher Scientific, put forward Irish Dogs for the Disabled as a deserving cause for the Community Partnership Grant. Contributions like this make such a difference and will help other families with special needs children.”

The Community Partnership Grant will support a diverse group of other local charities like Covers of Comfort, Cúnamh Cancer Support Group, and RNLI Crosshaven. Funding will also go to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland), and St Vincent de Paul Monkstown. Community groups like Positive Passage People, Shanbally Village Clean Up Group and Carrigaline Men’s Shed will also be supported and educational strands with UCC WiSTEM Society, UCC Engineering Society, Scoil Barra Naofa in Monkstown, Ringaskiddy Lower Harbour National School and Scoil Bhríde in Crosshaven. Twenty different local sports groups will receive funding, including the LGBT-inclusive Cork Hellhounds rugby club, Surf the Curve and Carrigaline Taekwon-Do Club.

Full list of all recipients

Category Group Name
Community Currabinny Residents
Community Crosshaven Sea Scouts
Community Coastal Arts and Drama Society
Community Owenabue Brownies
Community Irish Girl Guides
Community YMCA- Cobh
Community 55th Cork Carrigaline Scout Group
Community Carrigaline Musical Society
Community Tracton Community Playgroup
STEM UCC WiSTEM
STEM Senior Academy, Holy Well National School
STEM Scoil Barra Naofa, Monkstown
STEM UCC Engineering Society
STEM Ringaskiddy Lower Harbour NS
STEM Scoil Bhríde Crosshaven
Tidy Town Shanbally Village Clean Up Group
Tidy Town Ballincollig Tidy Towns
Tidy Town Crosshaven Community Garden
Tidy Town Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns
Tidy Town Passage West Biodiversity Group
Tidy Town Minane Bridge Tidy Towns
Tidy Town Ballinhassig Village Association
Tidy Town Passage West Tidy Towns
Tidy Town Monkstown Tidy Towns
Sport Crosshaven Basketball Club
Sport Surf the Curve Limited
Sport Douglas Hall AFC
Sport Shamrocks Juvenile GAA Boys
Sport Hibernians AFC
Sport Cork Hellhounds
Sport College Corinthians AFC (School girls)
Sport Carrigaline Hurling and Football Club
Sport Ballymartle GAA Club- Riverstick
Sport Passage AFC
Sport Crosshaven Camogie Club
Sport Carrigaline Rugby Football Club
Sport Tracton GAA Club
Sport Ballygarvan GAA Club
Sport Ballincollig Parkrun
Sport Ballygarvan Camogie Club
Sport Shamrocks Ladies Football Club
Sport Tracton Camogie Club
Sport Carrigaline Taekwondo Club
Sport Sarsfields Camogie Club
Wellness Support Covers of Comfort
Wellness Support Cúnamh Cancer Support Group
Wellness Support Brú Columbanus – Wilton
Wellness Support Royal National Lifeboat Institution- Crosshaven
Wellness Support Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland)
Wellness Support Irish Dogs for the Disabled
Wellness Support Positive Passage People
Wellness Support Carrigaline Men’s Shed
Wellness Support Cork City Missing Person Search & Rescue
Wellness Support Vincent de Paul – Monkstown

AREA: SOUTH CORK, NEWS
Fly from Cork Airport to Paris
Previous Post
Enjoy 20% off Barry’s Tea until midnight on Monday #Discount
Next Post