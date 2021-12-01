Cork City Cllr elected to Executive Committee of his party

1 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork city councillor, Oliver Moran, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee of the Green Party.

He will join party leader, Eamon Ryan, and deputy leader, Catherine Martin, on the committee, which is responsible for the medium and long-term development of the party.

Separately, Cork-based councillor, Colette Finn, has accepted nominations from party members, including Ireland South MEP, Grace O’Sullivan, to contest this month’s election for party chair.

Elections to the Executive Committee took place at the party’s convention at the weekend. Cllr Moran said was privileged to be elected to the position by party members:

“It’s a great privilege to be elected by members across the island and for their support and confidence in me to work for a diverse, progressive and socially just green movement. The 14 candidates taking part in the hustings on Friday evening showed the amazing depth of experience and ability among all members of the party.

“The Executive Committee elections this year were particularly hard-contested because of a change that came into place this year. That reduced the number of people elected each year but extending the term that each person will serve on the committee to two years. It’s particularly a privilege to be given this responsibility by members at a time when the party is in government.”

Long-time members of the Cork Greens, Mary Ryder and Dominick Donnelly, were elected trustees of the party, along with Dún Laoghaire-based councillor, Tom Kivlehan. Ms Ryder and Mr Donnelly will be entitled to attend meetings of the Executive Committee when financial matters are discussed.

Postal ballots for the election of Chair of Green Party are expected to be issued to party members next week with the results known in mid-December. That position is currently held by former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, who announced she would be stepping down at the end of her term.

Cllr Finn, congratulated Cllr Chu on her term as Party Chair and said as she announced her candidacy for the election:

“Hazel Chu has been an amazing Chair of the Green Party and Lord Mayor of Dublin. She championed issues from breast-feeding facilities to the separation of church and state in maternity care, from visits to the Mansion House Garden to the racist and misogynistic undertones of Irish public life. Throughout she remained positive and affable.

“I’m running for Chair of the Green Party. I hope to be a unifying force but courageous enough to tackle difficult issues as Hazel has done. We need to challenge ‘market economic’-thinking and the extent to which the default person in our system is a particular type of guy. This toxic cocktail denies that we have choices. Those choices need to include everyone to be fair. We need to co-operate with one another and have respect for our difference – not easy at all. I hope to promote that vision so that everyone can feel part of the Green Party.”

Also elected for the first time to the party’s Executive Committee at the weekend was Limerick councillor, Saša Novak. Returned to the committee were current National Coordinator, Blaithín Gallagher from County Leitrim, Deputy National Coordinator, Méabh Cody, from County Westmeath, and Dublin city councillor, Michael Pidgeon.