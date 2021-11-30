Last Chance to ‘Win a Wedding’ at Cork hotel for €20

30 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Deadline for ticket entries is Friday December 3rd

Couples hoping to say ‘I do’ can win a wedding at the 4-star Carrigaline Court Hotel while supporting autism charity The Rainbow Club

There’s great news for couples hoping to walk down the aisle in the future as one of Cork’s premium wedding venues has announced a giveaway which could see them win the day of their dreams while supporting a good cause for as little as €20 – but they’ll have to be quick as the deadline to buy raffle tickets is Friday December 3rd.

The Hotel has been a long-standing supporter of Cork’s Rainbow Club – a charity which has been helping local families, children and young people living with autism spectrum disorders by providing them with a wide range of services and support– and have hosted their annual Rainbow Masquerade Ball event over the past 10 years.

Unable to host the ball this year as a result of COVID-19 and public health restrictions, the hotel was keen to offer their support to the charity by hosting a fundraiser. As this year’s ball has also been cancelled – the ‘Win a Wedding’ Competition is one of the primary sources of fundraising for the charity this year.

However, they also decided it was also time to give back to couples across Cork and beyond who were denied the opportunity to have their big day as a result of the pandemic – and so the ‘Win a Wedding’ competition package was born.

Couples can purchase tickets for €20 each to be entered into a draw for a chance to win the grand prize – with all proceeds from the raffle going directly to the Rainbow Club.

The prize, which is transferrable to friends and family members, has a total value of over €10,000, and includes a four-course meal for 100 guests, crafted by Head Chef Peter Hennessy and will be hosted in the hotel’s beautiful Alders Suite Ballroom. In addition to this, a prosecco drinks reception, wedding cake, bridal bouquet, starlight dancefloor, a fairy light backdrop, flower wall, DJ and complimentary hotel bedrooms will also be provided as part of the prize.

People can find full details of the prize, and enter the raffle by purchasing a ticket by visiting www.carrigalinecourt.com/win

Speaking about the inspiration behind the competition, Carrigaline Court Hotel’s General Manager Jerry Healy said:

“We have a long association with The Rainbow Club and know first-hand from our close working relationship over the years the fantastic work that they do and the enormous positive impact that they have had on families that avail of their supports and services. We wanted to come up with a way of maintaining support for the Charity while at the same time offering people a chance to make their own dreams, or dreams of their friends and family come true, by winning a fantastic wedding package delivered by the team at the Carrigaline Court Hotel’.

Carrigaline Court Hotel’s Wedding Co-Ordinator Sinéad Gillen said the hotel was looking forward to working closely with couples for wedding events in 2022 without being subject to restrictions:

“We are very lucky to have been chosen as a wedding venue for many couples in recent years, even throughout the pandemic. It is a great honour to be bestowed with for any hotel and we take great pride in working with and assisting our bridal parties to support them through the process of organising their wedding to make sure it is a truly unforgettable experience and up there with the best day of their lives. We greatly welcome the return of full capacity weddings without restrictions and this ‘Win a Wedding’ competition is our own little way of giving back to celebrate this.”

Founder and CEO of The Rainbow Club Karen O’Mahony said the charity was delighted to be associated with the event.

Ms O’Mahony said: “We are so appreciative of the continuous support we have received from the Carrigaline Court Hotel since our foundation and this is a wonderful prize to be associated with. The people of Cork have always shown immense generosity to us even throughout difficult circumstances and this unwavering support has not gone unnoticed and I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the public on behalf of The Rainbow Club, and we would urge people to continue this support by buying a ticket for this fantastic prize.”

Tickets and further details on the promotion are available at www.carrigcourt.com/win and the raffle closes on 3rd December whereafter the winner will be announced on the Carrigaline Court Hotels social media channels.

The prize

‘Win a Wedding’ is a comprehensive competition package which includes the following included as part of the prize:

100 Guests on our Gorgeous Groom Wedding Package Value €64pp Carrigaline Court Hotel

This package consists of the following:

Tea/Coffee & Chocolate Shortbread Hearts on arrival

Prosecco + 3 Sweet or Savoury Arrival Treats on arrival

Four Course Meal with a Choice in each course

2 Glasses of House Wine per person with the Meal

1 Glass of Bubbly per person for the Toast

Bar Extension to 2am

Evening Buffet

Bridal Suite with Hotel Compliments

In addition to the above, the following items are also included as part of the prize, generously donated by each of the named wedding suppliers: