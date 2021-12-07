Government approves more staff to be allocated to social housing to speed up delivery

7 December 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD recently approved 20 new posts for Cork City and Cork County Council housing delivery teams which will assist the local authorities in delivering their social housing targets.
Housing for All, the Government’s new housing Plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects. The Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include both technical and administrative positions.
Commenting Minister O’Brien said,
“In September this year, the Government published our new housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’. It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year. Under ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.
“My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives.
“With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that Cork City and Cork County Council have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required,”
he concluded.
Table of allocations
|Local authority
|Total Staff
|Technical
|Administrative
|Carlow
|5
|3
|2
|Cavan
|6
|4
|2
|Clare
|7
|4
|3
|Cork City
|11
|9
|2
|Cork County
|9
|6
|3
|Donegal
|12
|10
|2
|Galway City
|6
|4
|2
|Galway County
|13
|10
|3
|Kerry
|10
|6
|4
|Kildare
|13
|10
|3
|Kilkenny
|6
|4
|2
|Laois
|6
|4
|2
|Leitrim
|4
|3
|1
|Limerick
|6
|3
|3
|Longford
|7
|4
|3
|Louth
|6
|4
|2
|Mayo
|11
|8
|3
|Meath
|14
|9
|5
|Monaghan
|8
|6
|2
|Offaly
|5
|5
|0
|Roscommon
|6
|4
|2
|Sligo
|7
|6
|1
|Tipperary
|5
|4
|1
|Waterford
|8
|7
|1
|Westmeath
|7
|6
|1
|Wexford
|6
|3
|3
|Wicklow
|7
|5
|2
|Total Posts
|211
|151
|60
Table of new posts by grade below here:
|Technical Posts
|No of Posts
|Senior Engineer
|5
|Senior Architect
|2
|Senior Executive Engineer
|18
|Senior Executive Architect
|1
|Senior Executive QS
|4
|Executive Engineer
|32
|Executive QS
|11
|Clerk of Works
|21
|Senior Executive Technician
|5
|Executive Architect
|12
|Executive Technician
|21
|Technician Grade 1
|7
|Assistant Engineer
|8
|Assistant Architect
|3
|Administrative Posts
|Administrative Officer
|7
|Senior Staff Officer
|8
|Staff Officer
|15
|Assistant Staff Officer
|17
|Clerical Officer
|14
|Total
|211