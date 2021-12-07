Government approves more staff to be allocated to social housing to speed up delivery

7 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD recently approved 20 new posts for Cork City and Cork County Council housing delivery teams which will assist the local authorities in delivering their social housing targets.

Housing for All, the Government’s new housing Plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects. The Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include both technical and administrative positions.

Commenting Minister O’Brien said,

“In September this year, the Government published our new housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’. It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year. Under ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects. “My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives. “With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that Cork City and Cork County Council have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required,”

he concluded.

Table of allocations

Local authority Total Staff Technical Administrative Carlow 5 3 2 Cavan 6 4 2 Clare 7 4 3 Cork City 11 9 2 Cork County 9 6 3 Donegal 12 10 2 Galway City 6 4 2 Galway County 13 10 3 Kerry 10 6 4 Kildare 13 10 3 Kilkenny 6 4 2 Laois 6 4 2 Leitrim 4 3 1 Limerick 6 3 3 Longford 7 4 3 Louth 6 4 2 Mayo 11 8 3 Meath 14 9 5 Monaghan 8 6 2 Offaly 5 5 0 Roscommon 6 4 2 Sligo 7 6 1 Tipperary 5 4 1 Waterford 8 7 1 Westmeath 7 6 1 Wexford 6 3 3 Wicklow 7 5 2 Total Posts 211 151 60

