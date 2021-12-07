24 charities each receive donation from Aldi’s Cork Staff

7 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Over €79,500 to be donated to local charities through Aldi’s 2021 Community Grants Programme

A total of twenty-four Munster-based charities and community organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each receiving a grant from Aldi store, distribution centre and office colleagues in County Cork.

€500 grants were presented to Down Syndrome Ireland, Pieta House Cork, FOTA Wildlife Park, Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ECRR Community First Responders Carrigtwohill, Cobh Community Hospital, Midleton Meals On Wheels, Cork Arc Cancer Support House, Cork Simon Community, CUH Children’s Hospital Appeal, Cork Penny Dinners, Limerick Animal Welfare, FoodCloud, Macroom Defibrillator Group, Bandon Playground, Lisheen House, Youghal Cancer Support House, Hillwalking Community Radio Group, Mallow Social Services Meals on Wheels, Irish Community Rapid Response and Foroige Charleville UBU. Some charities received multiple nominations from Aldi store, distribution centre and office colleagues. These charities, Cork Cancer Care Centre and Marymount Hospital and Hospice, were each presented with a €1,000 donation, while Irish Cancer Society received a €1,500 donation.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the good, local causes they are passionate about.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “We are proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Cork.

The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022.”

Operating twenty-four stores in County Cork, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Aldi partners with a variety of Irish food and drink producers across Co. Cork and spent over €68.5M with its Cork suppliers in 2020. To date, Aldi has donated a total of €2.9M worth of meals to FoodCloud as well as €400,000 (raised from donated Aldi stock sold in-store, on-pack donations, voucher donations, partnership support and staff/customer donations) to Barnardos since partnering in November 2020.