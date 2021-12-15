MTU welcomes Cork City Sports Committee and Athletics Ireland to their Bishopstown main campus

15 December 2021

By Tom Collins

Plans are already underway for the hugely popular and internationally respected BAM Cork City Sports International Athletic Meet now in its 69th year, with the event due to be held at the MTU Athletics Track facilities at the Bishopstown main campus in July 2022.

MTU President, Prof. Maggie Cusack, along with Mr Paul Gallagher, VP for Finance & Administration and Dr Dan Collins, Academic Admin & Student Affairs Manager welcomed members of the Cork City Sports Committee and Hamish Adams, CEO, Athletics Ireland to the Bishopstown Campus to discuss preliminary arrangements and plans for the event.

Unfortunately, the high-profile international track and field meet was a casualty of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. On a more positive note, MTU’s sports facilities are undergoing a huge investment. Phase 1 of the MTU Arena, including a new multi-sports hall and gym is under construction and will be completed in time for the event. Phase 2, which is an indoor high-performance athletics centre being developed jointly with Athletics Ireland will commence early in 2023. As part of the overall €26 million investment supported by the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport, the MTU track will be upgraded and will complement the recent upgrading of the Cork City Sports event to International Continental Bronze level.

MTU President, Prof Maggie Cusack on welcoming the group said that