Blessing of the SHARE crib on Patrick Street, Cork City

15 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

SHARE is a well known Cork charity. The acronym stands for Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly. The charity has just launched its traditional Fast and Fundraising campaign at the SHARE Crib, Patrick Street, Cork City Centre

In a welcome return to tradition, the Band 1 Brigade with Conductor Captain Fergal Carroll set the tone for a joyous and optimistic start to the SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) fundraising effort. For the next two weeks, hundreds of students from schools across the City will be visible on the streets of the city wearing the familiar yellow jackets as they reach out to the generous Cork public for support.

Following the Band’s rallying performance, the traditional blessing of the iconic SHARE crib attended by the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, Most Rev. Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross and The Very Rev. Susan Green, Dean of Cloyne, deputising for the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, as well as students and friends of SHARE, marked the special nature of the SHARE project. Each noted the essential importance of the SHARE organisation and its work for society and how the gift of giving towards the care of those who need it most is the highest calling. The event concluded with the lighting of the crib which will shine for the duration of Christmas.

From 15th – 24th December, a number of students will take part in the annual SHARE 24-hour fast, and students will attend the crib daily as they conduct the fundraising effort raising much-needed funds for a charity that has looked after the elderly in the region for more than half a century.

This year, in consideration of ongoing Covid-19 precautions, SHARE initiatives, include:

‘Tap to Share’ boxes which accept debit and credit cards and eliminate the need to handle coins and cash;

boxes which accept debit and credit cards and eliminate the need to handle coins and cash; their traditional coin collection boxes. SHARE lapel stickers will be optional, in consideration of social distancing requirements.

the second annual Yellow Day , – a huge success introduced as an outreach to schools across the county wishing to participate in the annual campaign, without being involved in street collections. Schools and students have readily embraced the initiative of wearing yellow for one day held on 25 th November.

, – a huge success introduced as an outreach to schools across the county wishing to participate in the annual campaign, without being involved in street collections. Schools and students have readily embraced the initiative of wearing yellow for one day held on 25 November. a city bus wrap campaign to promote online donations through www.sharecork.org.

Speaking at the blessing of the crib, Chair of the 2021 Executive, Ronan McAuliffe said,

“On behalf of everyone in our SHARE family, I would like to acknowledge the hard work of all involved in organising our 2021 fundraising campaign. We look forward to meeting the people of Cork over the coming weeks as we work to raise vital funds for the SHARE community we serve. We are honoured to play our part in supporting the comfort and care of those that need us most.”

Chloe Foo of the 2021 SHARE executive, also spoke of the 2021 SHARE charity drive,

“2021 was our second year of working within the necessary limitations of Covid-19 protocols. But where this may have impacted our social visits, it redoubled our focus on designing and delivering the best fundraising outreach possible to support the essential support services for the SHARE community. We are all excited and optimistic as we look towards Christmas and this evening we renew our commitment to do our level best to make this our best year yet!”

McAuliffe explained the importance of this time of year for the SHARE community,

“The Christmas collection that commences immediately is our primary fundraiser for the whole year. We will be here every day for the next two weeks and to facilitate ease of giving for the public, we have our “Tap and SHARE”, our online donations as well as our street collections. The people of Cork have been with us every step of the way over the past 51 years as they take the SHARE community to heart. We extend our deepest thanks in advance for their generosity and we will be grateful for each and every donation made directly to the collector or online at www.sharecork.org.”

Those wishing to support SHARE can donate at https://sharecork.org/donations/.