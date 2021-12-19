15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
MUSIC NEWS: Cork’s Sam Perkin has a new recording

19 December 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

​Sam Perkin, from the Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City has a new album called ‘Suburban Distortion – Flow’

The recording uses Electric Guitar (Distortion), Electric Guitar (Clean), and Acoustic Guitar and lasts almost 30 minutes. It was commissioned by Thomas Schuttenhelm and Network For New Music, Philadelphia, and was supported By The Arts Council of Ireland, and released by Louth Contemporary Music Society

Sam Perkin, lives between France and Ireland, and is composer-in-residence with Crash Ensemble, Ireland’s leading new music ensemble; a group of world-class musicians who play the most adventurous music of today.

Listen to the new album on:

BandCamp https://louthcontemporarymusicsociety.bandcamp.com/album/flow
or
Spotify ​​https://open.spotify.com/album/0kRJC1tDHsW7Ghb3cxMcuP?si=HWW8lv58Qu2IvEFMJsEcUQ

 

